Central Minnesota will be well represented at the boys and girls state cross country meet Saturday November 1 at Les Bolstad Golf Club in Falcon Heights.

Cathedral Girls Cross Country (photo - Emmett Keenan)

St. Cloud Area State A Girls Competitors include:

Elsa Helstrom - Litchfield, Quinn Gruber - Pierz, Chloe Reedy - Royalton, Margaret Duffy - St. John's Prep. The Cathedral and New London-Spicer girls cross country teams are headed to the Class A State meet. Cathedral's girls roster includes: Lilly Jamison, Madelynn Jamison, Isabel Jordt, Emily O'Fallon, Kaylee Prom, Enya Scanlon, Rosalie Schad, Jayna Van Heel, and Katelyn Waldoch.

Margaret Duffy (photo courtesy of Jilly Pauly)

St. Cloud Area State AA Girls Competitors include:

Zili Lenzner - Apollo, Shay France - Big Lake, Ella Lipinski - Albany, Sonja Millner - Annandale. The Becker and ROCORI teams have qualified for state. That roster includes: Katelyn Brower, Sydnee Bull, Savannah Cunningham, Alyse Denne, Laney Hodel, Aysa Johnson, Evelyn Malisheski, Sophia Otto, and Anna Wynia. The ROCORI roster includes: Scarlett Hauge, Brynn Kiess, Lucy Klein, Izzy Kraemer, Aislyn Marten, Violet Nathan, Grace Reiter, and Bella Stang.

St. Cloud Area State AAA Girls Competitors include:

Maren Nelson - St. Cloud Tech, Kylie Lindberg - Monticello, Isabel Mahoney - Monticello.

St. John's Prep Boys Cross Country (photo - Jill Pauly)

St. Cloud Area State A Boys Competitors include:

Hunter Rademacher - St. Cloud Christian, Will Vix - St. John's Prep, Quinn Guthrie - Holdingford/Upsala, Wyatt Betsinger - Pierz, Jacob Drevlow - Sauk Centre, Logan Wiehoff - Sauk Centre. The Litchfield team has also qualified for the competition.

St. Cloud Area State AA Boys Competitors include:

Emery Wirth - Annandale, Preston Holewa - Foley, Ryan Karls - Apollo, Brody Sieben - ROCORI, Jack Skanson - ROCORI. The Becker and Big Lake teams also qualified. The Becker roster includes: Weston Denne, Tanner Felton, Brandt Hemmelgarn, Evan Hubbard, Holden Hubbard, Cooper Pany, Parker Spindler, Alex Swanson, and Mason Tschida. The Big Lake roster includes: Max Baron, Nicholas Erickson, Trent Erickson, Gavin Flavin, Eli Henning, Avery Jarvi, Theo Johnson, Eli Schaller, and Jack Schmidt.

St. Cloud Area State AAA Boys Competitors include:

Andrew Berndt - Sartell, Altor Peralta - Monticello

The Class A boys race starts at 10am, the girls race is set to begin at 10:45am. The Class AA boys race will start at 12:15pm with the girls race set to begin at 1pm. The Class AAA boys race will start at 2:30pm with the girls race set to begin at 3:15pm.