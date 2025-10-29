Central Minnesota Teams Gear Up For State Cross Country Showdown
Central Minnesota will be well represented at the boys and girls state cross country meet Saturday November 1 at Les Bolstad Golf Club in Falcon Heights.
St. Cloud Area State A Girls Competitors include:
Elsa Helstrom - Litchfield, Quinn Gruber - Pierz, Chloe Reedy - Royalton, Margaret Duffy - St. John's Prep. The Cathedral and New London-Spicer girls cross country teams are headed to the Class A State meet. Cathedral's girls roster includes: Lilly Jamison, Madelynn Jamison, Isabel Jordt, Emily O'Fallon, Kaylee Prom, Enya Scanlon, Rosalie Schad, Jayna Van Heel, and Katelyn Waldoch.
St. Cloud Area State AA Girls Competitors include:
Zili Lenzner - Apollo, Shay France - Big Lake, Ella Lipinski - Albany, Sonja Millner - Annandale. The Becker and ROCORI teams have qualified for state. That roster includes: Katelyn Brower, Sydnee Bull, Savannah Cunningham, Alyse Denne, Laney Hodel, Aysa Johnson, Evelyn Malisheski, Sophia Otto, and Anna Wynia. The ROCORI roster includes: Scarlett Hauge, Brynn Kiess, Lucy Klein, Izzy Kraemer, Aislyn Marten, Violet Nathan, Grace Reiter, and Bella Stang.
St. Cloud Area State AAA Girls Competitors include:
Maren Nelson - St. Cloud Tech, Kylie Lindberg - Monticello, Isabel Mahoney - Monticello.
St. Cloud Area State A Boys Competitors include:
Hunter Rademacher - St. Cloud Christian, Will Vix - St. John's Prep, Quinn Guthrie - Holdingford/Upsala, Wyatt Betsinger - Pierz, Jacob Drevlow - Sauk Centre, Logan Wiehoff - Sauk Centre. The Litchfield team has also qualified for the competition.
St. Cloud Area State AA Boys Competitors include:
Emery Wirth - Annandale, Preston Holewa - Foley, Ryan Karls - Apollo, Brody Sieben - ROCORI, Jack Skanson - ROCORI. The Becker and Big Lake teams also qualified. The Becker roster includes: Weston Denne, Tanner Felton, Brandt Hemmelgarn, Evan Hubbard, Holden Hubbard, Cooper Pany, Parker Spindler, Alex Swanson, and Mason Tschida. The Big Lake roster includes: Max Baron, Nicholas Erickson, Trent Erickson, Gavin Flavin, Eli Henning, Avery Jarvi, Theo Johnson, Eli Schaller, and Jack Schmidt.
St. Cloud Area State AAA Boys Competitors include:
Andrew Berndt - Sartell, Altor Peralta - Monticello
The Class A boys race starts at 10am, the girls race is set to begin at 10:45am. The Class AA boys race will start at 12:15pm with the girls race set to begin at 1pm. The Class AAA boys race will start at 2:30pm with the girls race set to begin at 3:15pm.
