CSB Basketball Has Positives Entering 2024-2025 Season

St. Ben's basketball started their season November 9 and 10 splitting a pair of games at their Tip-Off Classic at Claire Lynch Hall in St. Joseph. College of St. Benedict Head Coach Mike Durbin joined me on WJON. He says they really like their returning group led by Sophia Jonas, who Durbin describes as one of the best shooters in the MIAC. Other key returnees include Olivia Boily and Megan Morgan.

Get our free mobile app

Durbin is not only excited about the returning group but he's equally excited about their new players. He says early in the season he anticipates playing 10-11 players in their regular rotation. Durbin feels confident they have the personnel to replace the 30-plus points per game they lost to graduation. First year wing Tatum Findley, from Albany, has already made a good impression for the Bennies scoring 9 points in their opener and 15 in the loss to River Falls.

The 1-1 Bennies resume their season Wednesday when they play at UW-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike, it is available below.