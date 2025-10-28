The Cathedral boys soccer team will match up with Stewartville in a Class A semifinal on Tuesday night at US Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Minneapolis.

The Crusaders are 18-1-1 this season with their lone loss coming against Breck on September 30th. Cathedral, who also tied with Class AAA Alexandria to start this season, had a 12-game winning streak earlier this season and is currently in the midst of a five-game streak.

The current winning run includes Section 8A Tournament wins over St. John's Prep (7-0 final), Central Minnesota Christian (6-0) and Pelican Rapids (3-1). Cathedral beat Cristo Rey Jesuit 6-2 in a state quarterfinal matchup last week.

Stewartville checks in with a perfect 20-0 record on the season and a #2 ranking in Class A.

On Wednesday, the Cathedral girls soccer team will play against Watertown-Mayer in a Class A semifinal. That match is slated for a 7 p.m. start time at US Bank Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Several Central Minnesota volleyball teams continue in the section playoffs on Tuesday as well.

SECTION 8AAA

Annandale (21-7) @ Tech (24-5)

Fergus Falls (16-11) @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (23-2)

*SRR beat FF 3-0 on September 9th

SECTION 8AAAA

Sartell (18-12) @ St. Michael-Albertville (16-13)

Alexandria (12-16) @ Monticello (20-9)

SECTION 6AA

Foley (19-6) @ Albany (25-3)

Sauk Centre (20-8) @ Minnewaska Area (26-0)