Prep Volleyball Playoff Scores And Schedule – October 21st, 2025
The Apollo Eagles saw their season come to an end on Monday night with a 3-0 loss to Little Falls in the Section 8AAA playoffs.
The Eagles finish the year with an 0-23 record, while the Flyers move on to play against top-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday night.
SECTION 8AAA
TUESDAY-
Little Falls 3, Apollo 0
THURSDAY-
#8 Little Falls @ #1 Sauk Rapids-Rice
#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 ROCORI
Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th
#7 Detroit Lakes @ #2 Tech
#6 Becker @ #3 Annandale
Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th
SECTION 8AAAA
TUESDAY -
#8 Brainerd 3, #9 Bemidji 1
THURSDAY-
#8 Brainerd @ #1 Monticello
#5 Moorhead @ #4 Alexandria
Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th
#7 Buffalo @ #2 St. Michael-Albertville
#6 Elk River @ #3 Sartell
Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th
SECTION 3AA
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24th
#5S Redwood Valley @ #4S Luverne
Winner plays @ #1 Windom Area on Tuesday, Oct. 28th
#7S St. James @ #2S Jackson County Central
#6S Fairmont @ #3S Pipestone
Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th
#8N Montevideo @ #1N Morris/Chokio
#5N Paynesville @ #4N ACGC
Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th
#6N Eden Valley-Watkins @ #3 Litchfield
#7N KMS @ #2 New London-Spicer
Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th
SECTION 6AA
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd
#9 Cathedral @ #8 Melrose
Winner plays @ #1 Minnewaska Area on Friday, Oct. 24th
#12 Pillager @ #5 Royalton
#13 Pierz @ #4 Sauk Centre
Winners meet on Friday, October 24th
#10 Holdingford @ #7 Milaca
Winner plays @ #2 Albany on Friday, Oct. 24th
#11 Osakis @ #6 Foley
#14 Staples-Motley @ #3 Pequot Lakes
Winners meet Friday, October 24th
