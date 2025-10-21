The Apollo Eagles saw their season come to an end on Monday night with a 3-0 loss to Little Falls in the Section 8AAA playoffs.

The Eagles finish the year with an 0-23 record, while the Flyers move on to play against top-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday night.

SECTION 8AAA

TUESDAY-

Little Falls 3, Apollo 0

THURSDAY-

#8 Little Falls @ #1 Sauk Rapids-Rice

#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 ROCORI

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th

#7 Detroit Lakes @ #2 Tech

#6 Becker @ #3 Annandale

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th

SECTION 8AAAA

TUESDAY -

#8 Brainerd 3, #9 Bemidji 1

THURSDAY-

#8 Brainerd @ #1 Monticello

#5 Moorhead @ #4 Alexandria

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th

#7 Buffalo @ #2 St. Michael-Albertville

#6 Elk River @ #3 Sartell

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th

SECTION 3AA

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24th

#5S Redwood Valley @ #4S Luverne

Winner plays @ #1 Windom Area on Tuesday, Oct. 28th

#7S St. James @ #2S Jackson County Central

#6S Fairmont @ #3S Pipestone

Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th

#8N Montevideo @ #1N Morris/Chokio

#5N Paynesville @ #4N ACGC

Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th

#6N Eden Valley-Watkins @ #3 Litchfield

#7N KMS @ #2 New London-Spicer

Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th

Albany vs. Sauk Centre (photo - Jim Maurice) Albany vs. Sauk Centre (photo - Jim Maurice) loading...

SECTION 6AA

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

#9 Cathedral @ #8 Melrose

Winner plays @ #1 Minnewaska Area on Friday, Oct. 24th

#12 Pillager @ #5 Royalton

#13 Pierz @ #4 Sauk Centre

Winners meet on Friday, October 24th

#10 Holdingford @ #7 Milaca

Winner plays @ #2 Albany on Friday, Oct. 24th

#11 Osakis @ #6 Foley

#14 Staples-Motley @ #3 Pequot Lakes

Winners meet Friday, October 24th