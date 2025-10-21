Prep Volleyball Playoff Scores And Schedule &#8211; October 21st, 2025

The Apollo Eagles saw their season come to an end on Monday night with a 3-0 loss to Little Falls in the Section 8AAA playoffs.

The Eagles finish the year with an 0-23 record, while the Flyers move on to play against top-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday night.

SECTION 8AAA 

TUESDAY-

Little Falls 3, Apollo 0

THURSDAY- 

#8 Little Falls @ #1 Sauk Rapids-Rice
#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 ROCORI

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th

#7 Detroit Lakes @ #2 Tech
#6 Becker @ #3 Annandale

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th 

 

SECTION 8AAAA 

TUESDAY - 

#8 Brainerd 3, #9 Bemidji 1

THURSDAY- 

#8 Brainerd @ #1 Monticello
#5 Moorhead @ #4 Alexandria

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th 

#7 Buffalo @ #2 St. Michael-Albertville
#6 Elk River @ #3 Sartell

Winners meet Tuesday, October 28th 

 

SECTION 3AA 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24th 

#5S Redwood Valley @ #4S Luverne

Winner plays @ #1 Windom Area on Tuesday, Oct. 28th

#7S St. James @ #2S Jackson County Central
#6S Fairmont @ #3S Pipestone

Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th

#8N Montevideo @ #1N Morris/Chokio
#5N Paynesville @ #4N ACGC

Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th

#6N Eden Valley-Watkins @ #3 Litchfield
#7N KMS @ #2 New London-Spicer

Winners meet on Tuesday, October 28th

 

Albany vs. Sauk Centre (photo - Jim Maurice)
loading...

SECTION 6AA 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd 

#9 Cathedral @ #8 Melrose

Winner plays @ #1 Minnewaska Area on Friday, Oct. 24th 

#12 Pillager @ #5 Royalton
#13 Pierz @ #4 Sauk Centre

Winners meet on Friday, October 24th 

#10 Holdingford @ #7 Milaca

Winner plays @ #2 Albany on Friday, Oct. 24th 

#11 Osakis @ #6 Foley
#14 Staples-Motley @ #3 Pequot Lakes

Winners meet Friday, October 24th 

