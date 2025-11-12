Several Cathedral student-athletes have signs letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately. A signing ceremony was held on Wednesday morning at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud.

Lily Jamison committed to St. Cloud State University, where she will compete in track and field/cross country; Aubrey Lesnau will compete for North Dakota State University's track and field team; Natalie Lesnau will continue her soccer career at Minnesota State University-Moorhead; Nathan Schuver will play golf for the University of Sioux Falls and Julia Vega will compete for Winona State University in track and field.