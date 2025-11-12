Meet The Cathedral Stars Taking Their Talent To College Teams
Several Cathedral student-athletes have signs letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately. A signing ceremony was held on Wednesday morning at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud.
Lily Jamison committed to St. Cloud State University, where she will compete in track and field/cross country; Aubrey Lesnau will compete for North Dakota State University's track and field team; Natalie Lesnau will continue her soccer career at Minnesota State University-Moorhead; Nathan Schuver will play golf for the University of Sioux Falls and Julia Vega will compete for Winona State University in track and field.
St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]
Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.