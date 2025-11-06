The unbeaten (11-0) Holdingford football team will play Barnesville Friday night in Brainerd in the Class 2-A State Tournament Quarterfinals at 7pm.

Senior Class Leading the Way

Holdingford head coach Luke Mitchell joined me on WJON. He says it's been a lot of fun to watch this group learn and develop all year. Mitchell says this senior class has been the heart and soul of their football team for several years now. He says after they beat Eden Valley-Watkins 12-8 in week 3 he knew they had a really good team.

High Scoring Offense

Holdingford has outscored their opponents this season 506-97. Mitchell says the reason for their offensive success starts with quarterback Jaxon Bartkowicz who throws the ball really well and allows the team to have balance on offense. The top receiving threats for the Huskers this season are Nate Streit and Masyn Patrick. Other contributing receivers include Trevor Johannes, and Will Eichten. Mitchell also praises the offensive line for improving as the season has progressed. He says if an opponent gears up to stop the run, they are comfortable passing and if they are set to stop the pass, they are fine with the rushing game.

Shutdown Defense

Mitchell says the defense has been the backbone of the team and have "really played great". He says they don't have the biggest defense in the world but the kids and smart, tough, athletic and understand the game of football. Holdingford has 7 to 8 guys playing regularly on both offense and defense. Mitchell says their endurance has been top notch and he's not worried about players getting tired.

Friday's Opponent

Mitchell says Barnesville is a traditional Class AA power. He says they are a power T team on offense that offers a lot of misdirection in the backfield. Mitchell says they need to be very disciplined on defense. He is confident they can move the ball on offense.

Next Steps

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the Class AA state semifinals at US Bank next week. Mitchell says getting a chance to play at US Bank Stadium has been a goal of theirs all season long.

Holdingford Roster

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 D'Incau, Andrew QB/DB 5'11 150 11 2 Patrick, Masyn RB/DB 5'11 175 12 3 Fiedler, Kyle TE/DE 6'3 200 12 4 Perowitz, Noah RB/DB 5'8 145 11 5 Streit, Nathan WR/DB 6'3 180 12 6 Bartkowicz, Jaxon QB/DE 6'4 220 12 7 Hartung, Trent WR/DB 6'0 170 11 8 Eichten, Will WR/DB 6'2 180 11 9 Patrick, Jax WR/DB 5'10 145 10 10 Opatz, Connor QB/LB 5'11 150 10 11 Novitzki, Andrew WR/DB 6'0 150 11 12 Burg, Tatum RB/DB 5'7 135 9 13 Sand, Bentley QB/DB 5'7 130 9 14 Patrick, Lane QB/DB 5'10 145 10 15 Krattenmaker, Grant WR/DB 6'0 160 11 20 Black, Kashton RB/LB 5'10 180 10 21 Gottwalt, Simon WR/DB 5'11 165 11 23 Johannes, Trevor WR/DB 6'5 200 12 24 Gustafson, Broden RB/LB 5'9 170 12 25 Winkelman, Chase FB/LB 5'9 140 10 26 Welle, Toby RB/LB 5'11 150 10 27 Manske, Tatum WR/DB 5'9 140 10 28 Koralewski, Tyson WR/DB 6'0 150 10 29 Nierenhausen, Blayden RB/LB 5'10 160 10 30 Pilarski, Wyatt RB/DB 5'7 155 12 31 Buersken, Jax RB/DB 5'7 130 10 33 Cheney, Owen WR/DB 5'9 135 9 34 Harren, Kolton RB/LB 6'0 195 12 40 Strandberg, Dylan RB/LB 5'11 150 11 41 Krattenmaker, Caleb RB/LB 5'10 195 12 43 Voigt, Keagan WR/DB 5'9 130 9 44 Novitzki, Mavrick TE/LB 5'11 170 12 50 Auer, Theodore OL/DL 5'11 185 10 51 Shea, Nolan OL/DL 6'3 210 12 52 Lichy, Mason OL/DL 5'8 195 12 53 Stang, Griffin OL/DL 5'11 165 9 54 Panek, Dylan OL/DL 6'1 205 9 55 Panek, Tyler OL/DL 6'3 235 12 58 Thom, Devin OL/DL 5'11 190 11 62 Wentland, Christopher OL/DL 6'0 205 12 63 Westbrock, Parker OL/DL 5'11 180 12 64 Boeckman, Simon OL/LB 5'11 195 12 65 Wentland, Jack OL/DL 5'9 175 10 66 Heinen, Adam OL/DL 5'11 250 10 68 Posch, Dalton OL/DL 5'11 225 12 70 Streit, Coleton OL/DL 6'0 170 10 72 Black, Rowan OL/DL 5'8 210 9 75 Symanietz, Alex OL/DL 6'2 205 12 77 Breth, Mason OL/DL 5'11 220 12 81 Bruns, Benjamin QB/DB 5'7 120 9 82 Nelson, Johnathan RB/LB 6'0 180 9 83 Patrick, Cole WR/DB 5'7 130 9 84 Sand, Paydon WR/DB 5'7 125 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Luke Mitchell, click below.