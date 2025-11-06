Holdingford Football Aims For Glory In State Quarterfinals

photo courtesy of Ashia Bercheid

The unbeaten (11-0) Holdingford football team will play Barnesville Friday night in Brainerd in the Class 2-A State Tournament Quarterfinals at 7pm.

photo courtesy of Ashia Bercheid
Senior Class Leading the Way

Holdingford head coach Luke Mitchell joined me on WJON.  He says it's been a lot of fun to watch this group learn and develop all year.  Mitchell says this senior class has been the heart and soul of their football team for several years now.  He says after they beat Eden Valley-Watkins 12-8 in week 3 he knew they had a really good team.

 

High Scoring Offense

Holdingford has outscored their opponents this season 506-97.  Mitchell says the reason for their offensive success starts with quarterback Jaxon Bartkowicz who throws the ball really well and allows the team to have balance on offense.  The top receiving threats for the Huskers this season are Nate Streit and Masyn Patrick.  Other contributing receivers include Trevor Johannes, and Will Eichten.  Mitchell also praises the offensive line for improving as the season has progressed.  He says if an opponent gears up to stop the run, they are comfortable passing and if they are set to stop the pass, they are fine with the rushing game.

Shutdown Defense

Mitchell says the defense has been the backbone of the team and have "really played great".  He says they don't have the biggest defense in the world but the kids and smart, tough, athletic and understand the game of football.  Holdingford has 7 to 8 guys playing regularly on both offense and defense.  Mitchell says their endurance has been top notch and he's not worried about players getting tired.

Friday's Opponent

Mitchell says Barnesville is a traditional Class AA power.  He says they are a power T team on offense that offers a lot of misdirection in the backfield.  Mitchell says they need to be very disciplined on defense.  He is confident they can move the ball on offense.

Next Steps

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the Class AA state semifinals at US Bank next week.  Mitchell says getting a chance to play at US Bank Stadium has been a goal of theirs all season long.

Holdingford Roster

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1D'Incau, AndrewQB/DB5'1115011
2Patrick, MasynRB/DB5'1117512
3Fiedler, KyleTE/DE6'320012
4Perowitz, NoahRB/DB5'814511
5Streit, NathanWR/DB6'318012
6Bartkowicz, JaxonQB/DE6'422012
7Hartung, TrentWR/DB6'017011
8Eichten, WillWR/DB6'218011
9Patrick, JaxWR/DB5'1014510
10Opatz, ConnorQB/LB5'1115010
11Novitzki, AndrewWR/DB6'015011
12Burg, TatumRB/DB5'71359
13Sand, BentleyQB/DB5'71309
14Patrick, LaneQB/DB5'1014510
15Krattenmaker, GrantWR/DB6'016011
20Black, KashtonRB/LB5'1018010
21Gottwalt, SimonWR/DB5'1116511
23Johannes, TrevorWR/DB6'520012
24Gustafson, BrodenRB/LB5'917012
25Winkelman, ChaseFB/LB5'914010
26Welle, TobyRB/LB5'1115010
27Manske, TatumWR/DB5'914010
28Koralewski, TysonWR/DB6'015010
29Nierenhausen, BlaydenRB/LB5'1016010
30Pilarski, WyattRB/DB5'715512
31Buersken, JaxRB/DB5'713010
33Cheney, OwenWR/DB5'91359
34Harren, KoltonRB/LB6'019512
40Strandberg, DylanRB/LB5'1115011
41Krattenmaker, CalebRB/LB5'1019512
43Voigt, KeaganWR/DB5'91309
44Novitzki, MavrickTE/LB5'1117012
50Auer, TheodoreOL/DL5'1118510
51Shea, NolanOL/DL6'321012
52Lichy, MasonOL/DL5'819512
53Stang, GriffinOL/DL5'111659
54Panek, DylanOL/DL6'12059
55Panek, TylerOL/DL6'323512
58Thom, DevinOL/DL5'1119011
62Wentland, ChristopherOL/DL6'020512
63Westbrock, ParkerOL/DL5'1118012
64Boeckman, SimonOL/LB5'1119512
65Wentland, JackOL/DL5'917510
66Heinen, AdamOL/DL5'1125010
68Posch, DaltonOL/DL5'1122512
70Streit, ColetonOL/DL6'017010
72Black, RowanOL/DL5'82109
75Symanietz, AlexOL/DL6'220512
77Breth, MasonOL/DL5'1122012
81Bruns, BenjaminQB/DB5'71209
82Nelson, JohnathanRB/LB6'01809
83Patrick, ColeWR/DB5'71309
84Sand, PaydonWR/DB5'71259

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Luke Mitchell, click below.

 

 

Holdingford...in Pictures

