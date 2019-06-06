Cleveland Comes Back To Beat Twins Wednesday

Cleveland overcame an early deficit to beat the Twins 9-7 Wednesday night at Progressive Field. The Twins are now 40-20 on the season.

Minnesota jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the game, thanks in large part to a monster three-run home run from Byron Buxton in the second inning. However, Cleveland chipped away at the Twins' lead until finally scoring the deciding three runs off of Twins reliever Blake Parker in the seventh inning following a rain delay.

The Twins will look to avoid being swept for the first time this season when they play at Cleveland Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.