Clearwater Town Ball Fall Update

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS TOWN BALL FALL

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

The River Cats defeated the Gussies, they out hit them twelve to four. They had eight that collected hits and they played solid defense. They were aided by seven walks, this gave the pitchers great support. Righty Stetson Burkman started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Kaden Haselius threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jake Carper, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ty Carper went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Tapio went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Stetson Burkman went 2-for-2 and he scored three runs and Kaden Haselius earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Finberg went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adam Smith earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallumn went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Ethan Lyndbloom; he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Sean Kenning threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Meyer threw 1 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, two runs and four walks and Nevin Bloom threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Ethan Lyndbloom, he went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitchand he had a pair of stolen bases. Logan Stang went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alan Schmidt earned two walks, Sean Kenning earned a walk and Everett Yarke scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 14 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Central Valley League defeated the Anglers, they out hit them thirteen to one. They collected three doubles and a triple and they played solid defense. Lefty JT Harren threw for the Central Valley. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Nolan Notch closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led by Austin Ruehle, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. JT Harren went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Rudy Notch went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Stang went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Notch went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Rob Drontle scored a pair of runs. Logan Adams went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Young went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Parker Cox earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was righty Luke Welle, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The offense was led by Luke Welle he went 1-for-3 with a double and Hayden Stark went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 15th

(Not decided where: could be St. Augusta, Luxemburg or Clear Lake)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE vs. ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES

12:00

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS vs. ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS

3:00