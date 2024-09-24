Clearwater River Cats Town Ball Update

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS

TOURNAMENT

Saturday Sept. 21st

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 2 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Central Valley League defeated the River Cats, they out hit them six to four. They collected a huge home run and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher lefty JT Harren threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Central Valley League offense was led by Rudy Notch, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs. Austin Ruhele went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Parker Cox earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Player/manager Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 and Noah Young went 1-for-3. JT Harren and Cooper Notch both earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Carper threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jake Carper, he went 2-for-3 and Josh Tapio went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Adam Smith earned a walk.

MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS 13 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Snurdbirds defeated the Gussies, they out hit them sixteen to four. They collected a pair of doubles, they played solid defense and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was lefty Scott Seim, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ty Karger, he went 2-for-2, with a pair of doubles, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Rory Drewes went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Derek Pihlija went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. DJ Reichling went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Preston Riewer went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Ethan Eischens went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had earned a walk and Sam Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Scott Seim went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nate Green, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Meyer threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, three walks and qave up nine runs. Their offense was led by Everett Yarke, he went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk, Trey Toenjes went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Nate Green went 1-for-3 and Nevin Bloom was hit by a pitch.

ALBERVILLE ANGLERS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Anglers defeated the Gussies, they out hit them fourteen to six. They did collect a triple and a double and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was righty Hunter Holewa, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Karter Gruenwald threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Justin Cornell threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Anglers offense was led by Hunter Holewa, he went 3-for-3 with a triple for aRBI and he scored a pair of runs. Hayden Stark went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Cameron Hogg went 2-for-3. Luke Welle went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Karter Gruenwald earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Schlueter went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Easton Knealing was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Cornell went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw a complete game, gave up eleven runs, fourteen hits, a walk and four strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by by Nate Green and Nevin Bloom both went 1-for-3 and Adam Schmitt earned a walk. Everett Yarke went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Sean Revering went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Schafer and Austin Berry both went 1-for-2.

MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS 16 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

The Snudbirds defeated the Anglers, they out hit them fifteen to none. They collected a double and a sacrifice fly, they were aided seven walks and a number of fielding errors. Their starting pitcher was DJ Reichling, he threw three innings, he gave up no hits, no runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Karger threw 2/3 off an inning, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Riewer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk, hit two batters and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Meyer threw one inning; gave up one walk and recorded one strikeout.

The Snudbirds offense was led by Rory Drewes, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. DJ Reichling went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a two runs. Stetson Burkman went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Riewer went 2-for-3 with double, a pair of walks and he scored four runs. Ethan Eischens went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Derek Philaja went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cooper Burkman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Sam Seim went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and one walk. Justin Cornell threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs and six walks. Their offense was led by Cole Mueller, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Jordan Schlueter was hit by a pitch. Karter Gruenwald earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Welle earned a walk.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The River Cats defeated the Gussies, they out hit them fifteen to no hits. They did collect a home run and a double and they had nine players that collected hits, including five with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was righty Preston Schlegel, the threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Josh Tapio threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Ty Carper went 1-for-3 with a double. NIck Proshek went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Tapio went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Cody Thiery went 2-for-2 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Sam Carper went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Sean Kenning, he threw three innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs and one walk. Everett Yarke threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. The offense was led by Sean Kenning, he earned a walkand he had a stolen base. Nevin Bloom earned two walks and Ivan Meyer earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 16 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

The River Cats defeated the Anglers, they out hit them fourteen to five. They collected a home run and three doubles and were aided by five walks and a number miscues on the field. The River Cats played very solid defense and they got a good pitching performance from righty Nick Proshek. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 2-for-3 for two RBIsand he scored two runs and Kaden Haselius went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Cody Thiery went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Cooper was credited for a RBI. Adam Smith went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Carper was credited for a RBI. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs and Ty Carper earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Proshek went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. David Novak went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Cameron, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs and three walks. Cole Mueller threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Karter Gruenwald went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Cameron was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Justin Cornell went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Cole Mueller went 1-for-3 for aRBI and he was hit by a pitch and Player/manager Joel Cornell went 1-for-2.

CHAMPIONSHIP

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 4 MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS 3

The Central Valley defeated the Snurdbirds for the championship, they were out hit eight to seven. They collected a triple and a double and they played very good defense in support their pitcher. Lefty JT Harren threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Central Valley offense was led by JT Harren, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Player-Manager Tyler Stang went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Logan Adams went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Rudy Notch scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, veteran Rob Drontle went 1-for-2 and Cooper Notch earned two walks.

The Snudbirds starting pitcher was Stetson Burkman, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, one walk, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Rory Drewes, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Philaja went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sam Siem went 1-for-3. DJ Reichling went 4-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Ty Karger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Stetson Burkman earned a walk.