Clearwater Amateur Fall Baseball Recap

Hosted by the Clearwater River Cats, they have a four team league with teams from the Brainerd Area, Central Valley League (CVL), Sauk Valley League/North Star (SVL/NSL) and the River Cats. Games are played at 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM on Sundays. Pool Play for the first three weeks, Semifinals Oct 3rd and Championship and Third Place October 11th.

First Weeks Results:

Brainerd Area 8 Sauk Valley League 3

Central Valley League 7 River Cats 2

Second Weeks Results:

Clearwater River Cats 7 Sauk Valley League 6

BRAINERD AREA 5 CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 0

Brainerd went 2-0 in the Fall League with a big win over the Central Valley League, backed seven hits, including a big home run. Their starting pitcher was lefty Jonathan Lerma a sophomore at Central Lake Community College; threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Brainerd team was also led on offense by Jonathan, as he put a ball up in the trees in right field for a three run home run. Jack Suska (Buckman Billy Goats) went 2-for-4, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Adam Braun went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Wicklund went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Haapjoki (Pierz Lakers) went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Kyle Baker earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly. Jamie Werne earned a walk and he scored a run and Jarrett McDermid was hit by a pitch.

The Central Valley Teams starting pitcher, lefty JT Harren (Luxemburg Brewers) threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, gave up two runs, issued three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Nolan Notch (Cold Spring Springers) thew two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Central Valley was led on offense by Carson Geislinger (Watkins Clippers), he went 1-for-4 and Tyler Stang (Pearl Laker Lakers) went 1-for-4 and Rudy Notch (Pearl Laker Lakers) went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Schmitt (Pearl Laker Lakers) went 1-for-4 and Dawson Hemmesch (Roscoe Rangers) went 1-for-4. Brady Linn (Cold Spring Rockies) earned a walk and JT Harren earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 SAUK VALLEY/NORTH STAR 6

(Game summary by Izzy Carper; River Cats Manager/League Director)

Back and forth game. SVL-NSL took an early 3-0 lead in the 2nd on a bases loaded 2 run single by Bradley Farniok (Montrose- Waverly) and a wild pitch by Adam Smith. Clearwater got 2 back in the bottom of the inning on an errant throw to first base that scored Jordan Picka and Justin Houge. After Clearwater took a 5-3 lead in the 4th, Luis Massa (former St. Tech Com. College All American) tied the game with a 2 run double in the 6th. Callan Henkemeyer drove in Ty Carper in the 7th to give the River Cats a 6-5 lead. Luis Massa (Sauk Rapids) struck again in the 8th with another 2 run double in the 8th, driving in Samson and Preston Schlegel (Big Lake). The Cats tied it up in the 8th and won the game on a walk off passed ball with pinch runner Jackson Bunde scoring the game winning run.

Hitting

SVL-NSL

Luis Massa 2-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBI

Zeus Schlagel 2-4, 1 double

Bradley Farniok 2-

Clearwater

Jake Carper 1-3, 2 BB 2 runs scored

Jordan Picka 1-3, 1 double, 2 BB, 2 runs scored

Dylan McKinney 1-3

Pitching

SVL-NSL

Jeff Amman 5 innings 5 runs 4 hits 2 K

Zeus Schlagel 3 innings 2 runs 3 hits 7 K

Preston Schlagel 1 inning 1 HBP 1 run 2 K Loss

Clearwater

Adam Smith 2 innings,3 runs, 1 hit, 1 K, 3 BB

Justin Houge 4 innings 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 K

Nick Proshek 2 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits 1 K

Jake Carper 1 inning 0 Runs, 1 K WIn

Schedule for Sunday September 27th

Brainerd Area vs. River Cats (12:00)

Central Valley League vs. Sauk Valley League (2:30)