Clearwater Amateur Baseball Update

The games are scheduled to start September 12th and run thru October 10th with playoff. Games are scheduled for 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. I am planning to have game summaries each week. Round Robin play and then playoffs the last two Sundays.

CLEARWATER ROSTER: Al Smith, Cody Thiery, Andy Johnson, Jackson Layer, Conor Deans, Nick Proshek, Cole Gueningsman, Richard Thompson, Jack Grell, Jeremy Lewerenz Andy Nefs, Zach Schmidt, Ty Carper, Brooke Corrigan, Hunter Mutterer, Adam Smith, Augie Rodriguez, Callan Henkemeyer, Jordan Picka, Jake Carper, Izzy Carper, Andy Henkemeyer, Justin Houge, Sam Carper, Hunter Holewa, Josh Agresto, Josh Madden, Jackson Henderson, Bryan McCallum (Rogers).

Tyler Stang (Luxemburg), Rudy Notch (Pearl Lake), Andrew Schmidt (Pearl Lake) , JT Harren (Luxemburg), Dawson Hemmesch (Roscoe), Nick Schmidt (Pearl Lake), Brady Linn (Rockies), Collin Eskew (Rockies), Alex Foehrenbacher (St. Nicholas ).

Scott Marquardt (Kimball), Kyle Budde (Richmond), David Jonas (Rockies), Drew Vanloy (Springers), Zach Femrite (Springers), Ben Johnson (Kimball), Mike Krotchburns (Kimball), Dusty Adams (Richmond), Brian Hansen (Springers), Josh Stoll (Apple Valley 35+), Nick Corbin (Cokato), Teddy Fleming (Sartell SP), Jackson Marquardt (Kimball)

Andrew Moynagh, Travis Bickman, Joe Von Hagen (part time), Bradley Farniok,

Brady Boeddeker, Robb Moynagh, Cole Hansen, Hank Bulson (Springers), Preston Schlegel, Samson Schlegel, Zeus Schlegel, Hunter Hamers (Foley), Luis Massa, Carlos Gomez, Brandon Buesgens (Foley)

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEB/GEMS 5 CENTRAL VALLEY 3

(Sunday October 10th @ Clearwater)

The WEB/GEMS defeated the Central Valley crew for the Clearwater Fall League championship. Backed by fourteen hits, including two doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty hand Zach Femrite from the Cold Spring Springers. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he scattered six hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The WEB/GEMS offense was led by Teddy Fleming from the Sartell Stone Poneys, he went 3-for-5 with home run for three big RBIs. Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Express went 4-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Josh Stoll from Apple Valley 35 over went 3-for-5 for an RBI. Brian Hansen from the Cold Spring Springers went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. David Jonas from the Cold Spring Rockies went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Dusty Adams from the Richmond Royals went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Veteran Drew VanLoy from the Cold Spring Springers went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ben Johnson from the Kimball Express earned a walk.

The Central Valley’s starting pitcher was JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers, he threw a complete game. He scattered fourteen hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Central Valley’s offense was led by Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Nolan Notch from the Cold Spring Springers went 2-for-4 with pair of stolen bases. Justin Kunkel from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers earned two walks and he was credited for two RBI’s on fielders choice. Alex Foehrenbacher from the St. Nicholas Nicks went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. JT Harren earned a walk and he scored a run. Colton Fruth form the Pearl Lake Lakers earned a walk, Dawson Hemmesch from the Roscoe Rangers was hit by a pitch and Collin Eskew from the Cold Spring Rockies was hit by a pitch.

THIRD PLACE

MW/BPAPA 7 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0

(Sunday October 10th @ Clearwater)

The MW/BPAPA crew defeated the River Cats for third place in the Clearwater fall league. They outhit the River Cats 6-5 and they took advantage of eight walks. Their starting pitcher was righty Preston Schlegel from the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Zeus Schlegel from the Lake Cafe of Big Lake threw three innings in relief, he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran Rob Moynagh from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Kirby Moynagh from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers went 2-for-4 for three RBIs. Andrew Moynagh went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel form the Lake Cafe of Big Lake earned two walks, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Bradley Farniok from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers earned two walks, scored a run and he was credited for an RBI. Robb Moynagh went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Brady Boeddeker from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers earned a walk, scored a run and he was credited for an RBI. Samson Schlegel earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was righty Andy Johnson, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and three runs. Brook Corrigan threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five walks, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Adam Smith, he went 2-for-3. Andrew Nefs, Tyler Carper and Jaxon Kenning all went 1-for-3. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Hunter Holewa went 1-for-4 and Jake Carper earned a walk.