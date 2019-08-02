Chutes And Cold Spring Legion State Tourney Results

The Legion Roundup will include games summaries and hopefully the upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

2019 STATE LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 2 HAM LAKE 1 (9 Innings)

The Chutes the Sub-State 12 Champion defeated the Sub-State 9 Runner Up Ham Lake in very good pitchers dual. They played nine innings, the Chutes did have several base runners in the 7th and 8th innings. They loaded the bases one the bottom of the ninth, they were able to squeeze a run across on a fielders choice. The Chutes starting pitcher Andrew Weisser threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Jonathon Bell threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes were led on offense by Sam Larson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Eric Faust, went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored the winning run. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jackson Jangula had a stolen base, TJ Neu was hit by a pitch and pinch hitter Shane Corbett hit a ground ball to first base with bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th for a fielders choice to earn the winning RBI.

The Ham Lake Legions starting pitcher Quin McDonald threw six innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Matthew Richmond threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered one run.

The Ham Lake offense was led by Dallas Carey, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Dylan Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Jack Puder went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Brendan McKelvey earned a walk.

NEW ULM GOLD 10 COLD SPRING 0 (6 Innings)

The New Ulm Gold of Sub-State-2 Champion defeated the host team from Sub-state 15, backed by twelve hits. The Gold have a 34-4 record overall on the season. Their starting pitcher Mark Schommer threw 3 1/3 innings in earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Backer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Gold was led on offense by Chris Knowles, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Josh Seidle went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Braden Zimmerman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Cox went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Hunter Ranweiler went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aaron Portner went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jaden Domeier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Colten Schaefer went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Teagan Kamm scored a run.

The Cold Spring Legion starting pitcher was Brady Klehr, he threw five innings, gave up nine hits, surrendered seven runs and recorded four strikeouts. Reed Bartell threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, gave up three hits, issued one walk and gave up three runs.

The Legion was led on offense by Sam Distel, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Rudy Notsch went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Maxwell Hanson went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt. Dalton Thelen, Brock Humbert and Brett Sowada all went 1-for-3.

HAM LAKE 2 COLD SPRING 1

The Ham Lake of Sub-State 9 defeated the Sub-State 15 Cold Spring Legion, backed by three timely hits and very good pitching performance. Their starting pitcher Dallas Carey threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led. by Jack Puder, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Quin McDonald went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Bryce Nelson went 2-for-4. Garrett Amelie went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Mitchell Blake went 1-for-3.

The Cold Spring Legions starting pitcher, Rudy Notch threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Maxwell Hansen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Rudy Notch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nolan Notch went 1-for-4, Brock Humbert earned a walk and he scored one run and Dalton Thelen earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

NEW ULM GOLD 4 ST. CLOUD CHUTES 1

The New Ulm Gold Legion of Sub-State 2 defeated the Sub-State Champions the St. Cloud Chutes, backed by five timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Lefty Aaron Portner threw a complete game to earn the win. They have now build a record of 35-4 on the season.

They were led on offense by scoring two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh. The Chutes did score their lone run in the first inning and held that 1-0 led till the fifth inning. Chris Knowles went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk . Cole Randweiler went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Jaden Domeier went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Hunter Ranweiler went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Braden Zimmerman earned a walk and he scored a run, Joshua Seidl had a pair of sacrifice bunts and Mason Cox earned a walk.

The Chutes starting pitcher Lefty TJ Neu threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up a pair of runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Faust threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Chutes offense was led by Jackson Jangula, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Jonathan Bell went 1-for-3 and he scored their lone run, Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 and Eric Faust earned walk.

