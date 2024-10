Central MN Volleyball Section Semis Tonight

The high school volleyball section semifinals are set for tonight.

The schedule is below.

Section 8-3-A

#3 Tech at #2 ROCORI, 6pm

#4 Detroit Lakes at #1 Alexandria, 7pm

Section 8-4-A

#3 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 St. Michael-Albertville, 7pm

#4 Moorhead at #1 Rogers, 6pm

Section 6-2-A

#5 Milaca at #1 Albany, 6pm @ Sauk Rapids-Rice HS

#3 Royalton at #2 Sauk Centre, 7:20pm @ Sauk Rapids-Rice HS

Section 5-2-A (Quarterfinals)

Kimball vs. Maple Lake, 7pm

Maranatha Christian Academy vs. Providence Academy, 7pm

HLWW vs. Annandale, 7pm

Legacy Christian Academy vs. Watertown-Mayer, 7pm