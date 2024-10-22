Central MN Volleyball Section Pairings Set

Apollo vs Sartell Volleyball (photo courtesy of Karl Heine)

The high school volleyball playoff start this week.  The pairings involving Central Minnesota schools are below.

Section 8-3-A 
Quarterfinals
#8 Apollo at #1 Alexandria
#5 Fergus Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes
#7 Little Falls at #2 ROCORI
#6 Becker at #3 Tech
(Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 7pm October 24)

Section 8-4-A
#9 Brainerd at #8 Buffalo, 7pm October 24 (play-in)
Quarterfinals (October 26)
Brainerd/Buffalo winner at #1 Rogers, 5:00
#5 Bemidji at #4 Moorhead, 6:00
#7 Sartell-St. Stephen at #2 St. Michael-Albertville, 1:00
#6 Elk River at #3 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00

Section 6-2-A
#1 Albany
#2 Sauk Centre
(Top 2 seeds receive 1st round byes)
#9 Foley at #8 Cathedral
#13 Pillage at #4 Pequot Lakes
#12 Pierz at #5 Milaca
#10 Osakis at #7 Minnewaska
#14 Melrose at #3 Royalton
#11 Holdingford at #6 Staples-Motley
(All 1st round matches start at 7pm on October 23)

Section 5-2-A
#1 Annandale
#2 Maple Lake
#3 Providence Academy
#4 Legacy Christian Academy
#10 Cristo Rey Jesuit at #7 Kimball, 7pm October 23

 

