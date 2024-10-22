Central MN Volleyball Section Pairings Set

The high school volleyball playoff start this week. The pairings involving Central Minnesota schools are below.

Section 8-3-A

Quarterfinals

#8 Apollo at #1 Alexandria

#5 Fergus Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes

#7 Little Falls at #2 ROCORI

#6 Becker at #3 Tech

(Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 7pm October 24)

Section 8-4-A

#9 Brainerd at #8 Buffalo, 7pm October 24 (play-in)

Quarterfinals (October 26)

Brainerd/Buffalo winner at #1 Rogers, 5:00

#5 Bemidji at #4 Moorhead, 6:00

#7 Sartell-St. Stephen at #2 St. Michael-Albertville, 1:00

#6 Elk River at #3 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00

Section 6-2-A

#1 Albany

#2 Sauk Centre

(Top 2 seeds receive 1st round byes)

#9 Foley at #8 Cathedral

#13 Pillage at #4 Pequot Lakes

#12 Pierz at #5 Milaca

#10 Osakis at #7 Minnewaska

#14 Melrose at #3 Royalton

#11 Holdingford at #6 Staples-Motley

(All 1st round matches start at 7pm on October 23)

Section 5-2-A

#1 Annandale

#2 Maple Lake

#3 Providence Academy

#4 Legacy Christian Academy

#10 Cristo Rey Jesuit at #7 Kimball, 7pm October 23