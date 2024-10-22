Central MN Volleyball Section Pairings Set
The high school volleyball playoff start this week. The pairings involving Central Minnesota schools are below.
Section 8-3-A
Quarterfinals
#8 Apollo at #1 Alexandria
#5 Fergus Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes
#7 Little Falls at #2 ROCORI
#6 Becker at #3 Tech
(Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 7pm October 24)
Section 8-4-A
#9 Brainerd at #8 Buffalo, 7pm October 24 (play-in)
Quarterfinals (October 26)
Brainerd/Buffalo winner at #1 Rogers, 5:00
#5 Bemidji at #4 Moorhead, 6:00
#7 Sartell-St. Stephen at #2 St. Michael-Albertville, 1:00
#6 Elk River at #3 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00
Section 6-2-A
#1 Albany
#2 Sauk Centre
(Top 2 seeds receive 1st round byes)
#9 Foley at #8 Cathedral
#13 Pillage at #4 Pequot Lakes
#12 Pierz at #5 Milaca
#10 Osakis at #7 Minnewaska
#14 Melrose at #3 Royalton
#11 Holdingford at #6 Staples-Motley
(All 1st round matches start at 7pm on October 23)
Section 5-2-A
#1 Annandale
#2 Maple Lake
#3 Providence Academy
#4 Legacy Christian Academy
#10 Cristo Rey Jesuit at #7 Kimball, 7pm October 23