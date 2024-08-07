Central MN Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my thirteenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SECTION 11C

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5

The Brewers from the Central Valley League defeated the Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley League in the Region 11C Play-in-Game. They out hit them sixteen to five, they collected two doubles, eight walks and they had nine players that collected hits. Lefty JT. Harren threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Jake Lund threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Reed Pfannenstein closed it out with three innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Veteran Sam Iten went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he had a stolen base. Luke Harren went 3-for-6 for a RBI and Luke Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Stang went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Dusty Adams went 1-for-1 for two RBIs. Derrick Orth went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk and Ethyn Fruth earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Jalen Vorpahl threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-4. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Dan O’Connell had a stolen base. Drew Geiger went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Dylan Simones earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

The Joes from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Hawks from the Central Valley league, they out hit them nine to eight. They collected three doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, four runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Joey Atkinson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Lukas Theisen threw one inning, he retired three batters.

Their offense was led by Noah Bissett, he went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Brandon Bissett was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Staller earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Sam Schneider scored a run. Parker Schultz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, John Huebsch went 1-for-2 and Lukas Theisen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Jackson Geislinger, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Berg threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Nistler threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Anthony Estrada, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Sarato Yamane earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Cain Renner went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-4, Cullen Hoffman was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Austin Schlangen was hit by a pitch.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

The Brewers from the Central Valley defeated the Polecats from the Sauk Valley League, they each collected four hits. They collected one huge double, they played great defense, including a couple potential ESPN hight light plays. Their starting pitcher lefty JT Harren threw eight innings to earn thew win. He gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Veteran righty Jake Lund threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and righty Brady Kenning threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he retired the two batters that he faced. Their offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-3. JT. Harren went 1-for-3, Luke Harren was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brady Kenning had a stolen base.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 with a double. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Michael Olson went 1-for-4. Caden King, Brayden Hanson and Keenan Macek all earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Express from the Central Valley league defeated the Bandits from the Sauk Valley League, they out hit them ten to four. Including a triple, a pair of sacrifice flys and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Johnson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Noah Young went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recored three strikeouts. Ryan Groskreutz threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired a pair of batters.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Will Thorn went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Groskreutz and Kellan Graning both went 1-for-4 and Matt Krenz was it by a pitch.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the River Cats, They out hit them nine to seven. They collected a triple, a double and a sacrifice fly and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was veteran lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tim Burns was credited for a RBI. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2. Jace Otto went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Levi Lampert earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryan McCallum threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Samson Schlegel and Zeus Schlegel both went 2-for-4 and Ty Carper had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4 and Adam Smith went 1-for-1

SECTION 8C

PIERZ BREWERS 7 AVON LAKERS 4

The Brewers defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, thy out hit them twelve to ten. They collected three doubles and a home run, with nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jonah Prokott, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. J. Schafer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Phil Zynda threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout. Peter Schommer threw three innings, he gave up two hits and two walks.

The Brewers offense was led by Phil Zynda, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run.. Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Preston Veith went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs and Peter Schommer went 1-for-4. Cody Kimman went 2-for-5 with a double and Chuck Boser went 1-for-4 and he had a stolen base. Ryan Stuckmayer went 2-for-6 with a stolen base, he scored a run. Rylee Rausch went 1-for-5, he had a walk and he scored a run, Kaden Kruschek had a walk and J. Prokott had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelman, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Wellman, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Elliot Burnett went 1-for-5. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen went 1-for-5. Peyton Randall went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Joe Dolan earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Curry earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Carter Philipp earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory league foe the Saints, they out hit them fifteen to three. They collected a home run, two triples, two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw 2 1/3 innings, he recorded a strikeout and Josiah Peterson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple and a double for four RBIs and he scored four runs. Josiah Peterson went 4-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dan Marod went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Alex Foss had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Chuck Hackett went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Vince Jurek earned a walk he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Lane Olson went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Harren threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, and one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Roland Ramos, he went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases and Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-3. Austin Dickmann earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Tanner Tomasek earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Huls, Luke Harren, Carter Voss and Will Ethan all earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 11 RANDALL CUBS 0

The Lakers defeated their Victory league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them ten to four. They had five players that collected an RBI and they were raided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was righty draftee from St. Stephen, Jack Greenlun, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4, Elliot Allen earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs, Carter Philippi was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases, Elian Mezquita was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Peyton Randall earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and six walks. Zach Gwost threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Bob Sanders threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter. Their offense was was led by Brett Strack and Alex Gwost both went 1-for-2 and Carter Gwost earned a walk. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Zach Gwost went 1-for-3.

REGION 15C

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10 ELROSA SAINTS 8

The Lakers from the Central Valley league defeated the Saints from the Stearns County league, they out hit them fourteen to ten. They collected a double and they had eight players that collected hits, five had multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Adam Braun, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Justin Kunkel threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Adam Braun, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Kunkel went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Schmitt went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Colton Fruth went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Andrew Schmitt was credited for a RBI. Nick Schmidt went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Max Fuchs went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Lenzemeier went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs and Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-5, he earned a walk an he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Will VanBeck, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ashton Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Vogt threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 5-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Gavin Kampson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Peyton Winer went 1-for-5, Casey Lenarz went 1-for-1, and Will VanBeck scored a run. Kevin Kuefler earned two walks and he scored three runs and Luke Illies earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 FARMING FLAMES 3

The Rockies from the Central Valley league defeated the Flames from the Stearns County league. They each collected eleven hits, they collected a home run, they had four players with multi-hit games and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was righty Cole Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by player/manager David Jonas, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Brady Weber went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Luke VanErp earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Thad Lieser went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led byEthan Navratil, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for one RBI and Isaac Nett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Robert Schleper went 1-for-5. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk, Adam Winkels went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Will Mergen had a stolen base and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

The Clippers from the Central Valley league defeated the Royals from the Stearns County league. They out hit them nine to eight, they won in walk off fashion, they were down in the ninth. They put up four runs, with a huge single to score the tying run and the winning run. The starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Veteran Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 3-for-5 for a RBI, including a single in the bottom of the ninth to score the tying and the winning run. Veteran Dan Berg and Brendan Ashton both went 1-for-3 and both earned a walk. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 and Landon Nieman earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4. Matt Geislinger and Carter Block both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Talen Braegleman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Brock Rothstein, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Goose Hadley went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jack Boos went 2-for-4 with a triple and he had a stolen base, Dalton Thelen had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Prom was hit by a pitch.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Chargers, They out hit them six to two, including a double and a couple of timely hits. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, went 2-for-3 with a double and Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3. Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he scored the games only run and Tanner Arceneau earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was lefty Ty Reller, a draftee from New Munich, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jamie Terres and Luke Dehmer both went 1-for-3.

SECTION 2B

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 BEMIDJI BUCKS 1

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Bucks, they out hit them eight to 4. They had some very timely hitting and played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Ty Syverson, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kyle Cluff threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Kyle Cluff, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Howe went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Calden Kjelstrom went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Andy Gravdahl went 1-for-4, Toby Sayles and Sam Huesby both earned a walk.

The Bucks starting pitcher was AJ Genlger, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Aaron Hegler, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Cam Justice went 2-for-4, Hunter Brodina earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Loewe earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 BEMIDJI BUCKS 6

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Bucks, they each collected twelve hits. They collected a pair of doubles and two sacrifice flys, they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Froemke, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran David Ernst closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Kaleb Binstock, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and David Ernst went 2-for-5 with a double. Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caden Headlee went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Henry Penney went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Marcus Wohl went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base an he scored two runs.

The Bucks starting pitcher was Sawyer Nendick, he threw five innings,he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lucas Pierce threw two innings, he gave up three hits and one run. AJ Genlger threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bucks offense was led by Ryan Loewe, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Gavin Kapauh went 1-for-4. Peyton Neadeau went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Hager went 1-for-5. Will Zellman went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs an Cam Justice earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base,Ty Lundeen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Dan Clusiau went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 10 MOORHEAD BREWERS 9

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they each collected twelve hits. They collected three doubles, they had seven players that collected hits and they were aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Erholtz, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tom Horan, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Cluff went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Huesby earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Samuelson went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jack Naugle earned two walks and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Andy Gravdahl earned a walk. Isaac Howe went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carson Kjelstrom went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. David Dorsey went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of runs, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Brook Lyter, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caden Headlee threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and four walks. Anthony Villaneava threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kaleb Binstock threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Kaleb Binstock, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Chris Clemenson went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Ryan Froemke earned a walk. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and David Ernst went 1-for-5. Mike Peschel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-2. Caden Headlee went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk, Andrew Penny went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Marcus Wohl went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

SECTION 4C

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 MILROY YANKEES 3

The Pirates from the Central Valley league defeated the Yankees from the Corn Belt league. They were out hit eight to seven, they did collect a home run and a pair of doubles and they had six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Drew Tangen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Blake Vagle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Yankees starting pitcher was Isaac Schmidt, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. David Schmidt threw one inning, he retired three batters that he faced.

The Yankees offense was led by Colten Minkel, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Hugh went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brock Schultz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andy Schmidt went 2-for-5. Aaron Mathiowetz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Alex Schuh earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Tauer went 1-for-5 with a triple and David Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

SECTION 14C

MONTICELLLO POLECATS 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Polecats from the Sauk Valley league defeated the Hawks from the Central Valley league, they out hit them nine to two. They played solid defense an they had very timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Dallas Miller, he gave up no hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Wotalla threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Eckhart threw four innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded six strikeouts. Jaxon Axelberg threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Braydon Hanson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Caden King earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Connor Wollenzien was credited for a RBI. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Sam Dokkenbakken went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Micheal Olson went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Woitalla went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Holthaus threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Nislter and Jackson Geislinger both went 1-for-3 to lead their offense.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4

The Joes from the Sauk Valley league defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley, they out hit them twelve to five. They collected a home run and a sacrifice fly and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Lukas Theisen threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Joey Atkinson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and John Huebsch went 1-for-2. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Staller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Alvord went 1-for-5. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Parker Schultz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run. Brady Kenning threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Iten threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Connor Clark was hit by a pitch. Derrick Orth went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Will Boeckmann was hit by a pitch. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Harren scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

The Muskies from the Sauk Valley league defeated their rivals the Express from the Central Valley league, they out hit them fifteen to ten. They collected a three doubles and a pair of sacrifice bunts. They was a marathon of thirteen innings, awesome defensive play by both teams. The starting pitcher for the Muskies was veteran righty Adam Winker, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty David Deminsky threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Levi Lampert threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Adam Schellinger went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Brian Schellinger earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Jake Grueble was credited for a RBI. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk and Andrew Deters went 2-for-7. Cody Partch went 1–for-7 with a double and he scored a run and he caught an awesome game. Tim Burns went 1-for-3, Austin Henrichs earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Andrew Ritter was hit by a pitch and Riley Arndt scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was veteran Matt Dingmann, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.. Tommie Friesen threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout. Zach Dingmann threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brooks Marquardt threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-6, Brian Marquardt and Brooks Marquardt both earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 7 CLEARWATER RiVER CATS 1

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, they out hit them fifteen to four. They collected a double and a sacrifice fly and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Kellan Graning, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Moe threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Keenan Hjermstad went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Will Thorn went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Thorn went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Reiter went 3-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Kellan Graning went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-5.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Preston Schlegel earned a walk. Adam Smith went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Josh Tapio was credited for a RBI. Ty Carper went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Callan Henkemeyer earned two walks and he scored a run.

SECTION 15C

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

(NO BOX SCORED SHARED BY EITHER MANAGER)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

The Clippers from the Central Valley League defeated the Martins from the Stearns County league, they out hit them eight to six. They got a home run, two doubles, they played tough defense, they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brenden Ashton, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Veterans Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a two RBIs and Dan Berg went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Max Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs, Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Carter Block and Caden Neiman both were hit by a pitch.

The Martins starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Lieser threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Lieser went 1-for-3. Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 with a double and Ben Schroeder earned a walk. No. 25 went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Carter Thelen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

FARMING FLAMES 4 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(No box scored shared by either manager)

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rival the Chargers, they out hit them sixteen to six. They collected a home run and five doubles, they had eight players that collected hits. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher Luke Jokela. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and Ben Rothstein went 2-for-5. Jack Boos went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Goose Hadley scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Holthaus went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-6 and he scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Reverman, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Draftee from New Munich Ty Reller threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and one walk. Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Tschida threw two innings, he gave up three hits and one walk.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned walk and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 and Nate Terres went 1-for-4. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double, Eric Terres and Dylan Gertken both earned a walk.

SECTION 8C

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 NISSWA LIGHTNING 2

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Saints defeated their Victory league rivals the Bears, they out hit them seven to five. They played very good defense and they had some very timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Upsala draftee Matt Swanson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Carter Voss went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Rolando Ramos earned a walk. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and. Jake Ethen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher was Sam Butler, he threw eight innings, he gave seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Chris Ebnet, he went 1-for-2 with a double, Alex Lange, went 2-for-4, Dominick Hoika and Sam Butler both went 1-for-3.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 10 OPOLE BEARS 3

The Lightning defeated their Victory league rivals the Bears, they out hit them fifteen to fourteen. They collected a pair of home runs, five doubles and they had eight players that collected hits and six with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Nick Ackerman, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. P. R threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Aaron Jenkins, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nate DeChaine went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he scored a two runs and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-2. Matt Casperson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Chris Pederson went 1-for-4. Sam Peterson went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Boland went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Bears staring pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. CJ. Clear went 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Austin Lange, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brodi Huls went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Dominick Hoika went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Luke Bieniek went 3-for-6 and Drew Lange went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Maverick Novitski went 1-for-1 with a double and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-5.

SECTION 4C

BIRD ISLAND BULL FROGS 9 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Bullfrogs from the Corn Belt league defeated their County Line rivals the Pirates, they out hit them twelve to four. They collected two home runs and a pair of doubles and they had eight players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Sagedahl, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Gass threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Dylan Gass, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Shawn Dollarschell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zeke Walton went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Braeden Tersteeg went 1-for-4. Aiden Elferding went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Trent Athmann went 1-for-3 with a walk. James Woefel went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Logan Swann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Trent Athmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Blake Vagle, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and three walks. Bennet Evans threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Paulson threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced. Their offense was led by Eric Paulson, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, Peyton Hemmesch went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Abe Bullard went 1-for-2 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3.

REGION 2B

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2 HAMEL HAWKS 1

The Springers defeated their region rivals the Hawks, they out hit them ten to four. They played very solid defense and they had a very good pitching performance. Righty Nick Penick threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mason Primus, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brad Olson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Jeron Terres went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Nick Penick went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4, Drew VanLoy and Joe Dempsey each earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Caron Barks, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cal Thorson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Jack Lewin, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Chlebeck went 1-for-4. Americo Scalati went 1-for-3 with a walk, Dominic Adkins went 1-for-4 and Jaydon Mersereau scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 11 TWIN PORTS TIMBERS 3

The Skis defeated their region foe the Timbers, they out hit them nine to seven. They collected a triple, a double and a pair of sacrifice flys and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dustin Parker closed it out with 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Collin Eckman had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Owen Bode earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Dustin Parker went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Welinski had a stolen base. Collin Kray went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Matt Filippi went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Timbers starting pitcher was Evan Chalich, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Carlson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Abe Ahlberg, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had a pair of walks and he scored a run. Nathan Wickham went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Carlson earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Kalin went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Wyatt Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cole Ondrus and Nathan Maki both went 1-for-4.

SOBIESKI SKIS 8 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Skis defeated their region rivals the Springers, they were out hit thirteen to nine. They collected a home run and a double and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Collin Eckman, he threw eight innings, he gave up twelve hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Thoma threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a pair of runs. Beau Thoma went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk. Collin Kray went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Owen Bode went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Player/manager Matt Baier went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Springers starting pitcher was Zach Femrite, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew VanLoy, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and J. Johnson had a stolen base. Brad Olson, Drew Bulson and Nick Penick all went 2-for-4. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 TWIN PORTS TIMBERS 4

The Springers defeated their region foe the Timbers, they out hit them sixteen to ten. They collected a pair of doubles, they had nine players collect hits and five players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was righty Jack Arnold, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Eli Emmerson threw three innings to close it out, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored three runs. Mason Primus went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Brad Olson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Timbers starting pitcher was Ethan Carlson, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and one walk. Jaydon Hoffman threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Kalin threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Timbers offense was led by Jack Tiemann, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Kalin went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Wyatt Olson had a walk. Abe Ahlberg went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Jayden Hoffman went 1-for-4. Evan Chalich went 1-for-4 with a triple and Nate Wickham went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 NISSWA LIGHTNING 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rival the Lightning, they did out hit them. They collected a pair of doubles and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher Logan Winkelman threw seven innings to earn the win. Ryan Chmielewski threw two innings in relief to close it out.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Winkelman went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Mitch Keeler went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Keeler went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Lane Olson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Joe Siwicki had a sacrifice bunt and Dan Morad went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Blaine Hardy, he threw seven innings, he took the loss. The relief pitcher threw two innings, he was not identified. Their offense was led by Sam Peterson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Boland went 1-for-3 and he had a walk.