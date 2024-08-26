Central MN Town Ball State Tournament Summaries

STATE TOURNAMENT UP DATE

Friday thru Sunday August 23rd-25th

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 NISSWA LIGHTNING 1

The Muskies, the Section 11C champions defeated the No. 3 team from Section 8C the Lightning, they out them hit eight to six, including a big triple and a sacrifice fly. They played very good defense in support of their lefties. Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw very good innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran David Deminskythrew three innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. He was named the Outstanding Player of the Game for his efforts. Veteran catcher Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, to drive in the go ahead run. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 and Adam Schellinger earned a walk. Levi Lampert went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Henrichs earned a walk. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 and Jace Otto went 1-for-4and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lightning was draftee from the Pierz Lakers, Preston Rocheleau. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and recorded three strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Nate DeChaine went 2-for-4 with a double and Matt Casperson went 1-for-2 with a double and he had a walk. Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4, Chris Pederson went 1-for-3 and Sam Peterson earned a walk.

With their win, the Muskies now advance to the final weekend, they will take on Section 12C champions Fairmont Martins on Saturday August 24th in Jordan at 4:00.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 3

The Express, the Section 11C No. 2 team, defeated the Section 8C champions the Lumberjacks, they out hit them eight to seven. They collected a pair of doubles and they played outstanding defense. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Johnson, he pitched a gem of seven innings. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Draftee from the Monticello Polecats Brock Woitalla threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Tommy Friesen threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three huge RBIs. Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 with a double. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-5. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-4 and scored a run and Scott Marquardt earned a walk and he scored a run. ZachSchmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was lefty Logan Winkelman, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Chuck Hackett, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned two walks. His home run tied the ball game in the ninth inning. Lane Olson went 3-for-4 with a double and Drew Beier scored a run. Noah Winkleman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski and Dan Marod both went 1-for-5.

With their win the Express will advance to the final weekend, they take on the Section 4A champions the Bird Island Bullfrogs on Friday August 30th in Belle Plaine at 7:30.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 CARVER BLACK SOX 4

The Clippers the Section 15c champions defeated the No. 3 Section 7C team, the Carver Black Sox, they out hit them thirteen to six. They collected a pair of doubles, seven stolen bases, they had nine players collect hits, including four with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was veteran lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a gem. He threw seven innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Veteran righty a draftee from St. Martin, Scott Lieser, closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit and he scored one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and had a stolen base. Brenden Ashton went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Block went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Veteran Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Player/manager Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Bailey Melz, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. A draftee from Watertown, Holt Hunziker, threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Draftee from Plato, Drew Hedtke, threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Bailey Melz, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Hennen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brian Hronksi went 1-for-4. Justin Koster went 1-for-4 for aRBI and Brandt Puzak went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run.

With their win the Clippers will advance to the final weekend, they will take on the Section 12C champions the Buffalo Bulldogs on Saturday August 31st at 4:00 at Belle Plaine.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 4 ST. JOESPH JOES 0

The Bulldogs, Section 12C champions, defeated the No. 2 team from Section 11C the Joes, they out hit them six to four. They collected a home run and a double and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was a draftee from Delano, Max Otto. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldog offense was led by Ramon Vargas, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he had a walk. Ethan Hansen went 1-for-3, with a walk and a stolen base and Cal James earned a walk and he scored a run. Kai Brisk, Justin Johnson and JD O’Donnell all went 1-for-4 and Noah Christenson earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. A draftee from the Monticello Polecats, Tanner Eckhart, threw one inning. He gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Lukas Theisen, Noah Bissett and Joey Atkinson all went 1-for-4.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 8 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 2

The Section 8C No. 3 teams the Billy Goats defeated the Section 10C champions the Hurricanes, they out hit them eleven to nine. They collected two home runsand a double and they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was righty Matt Tautges, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Draftee from St. Stephen, righty Jack Greenlun closed it out with one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Aaron Weber, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, a grand slam in the bottom of the first with two outs. Ben Thomawent 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Boser went 3-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Kummet went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Suska went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Rueckert went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, Matt Tautges went 1-for-4 with a walk, Lane Girtz scored a run and Kyle Winscher had a stolen base.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Darin Stanislawski threw three innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. A draftee from Ada, Jake Osowski, threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Hurricanes offense was led by Sean McGuire, he went 4-for-5 with a double and Adam Johnson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Pete Guastad went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Alex Hexum went 1-for-5. Carter Thielke went 1-for-4, Tosten Mann had a walk and Carston Froming scored a run.

JORDAN BREWERS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Brewers, Section 6C champions defeated the Rockies the Section 15C No. 3 team, they out hit them five to two. They collected a double, had very timely hitting and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was righty Tommy Thompson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Turner Storm, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Lucas went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Steve Beckman went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Peterson had a walk. Nate Beckman went 1-for-3 and Brandon Arnold had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Veteran Scott Hollingsworth was credited for a RBI.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Draftee from New Munich, lefty Ty Reller, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw one inning, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Thad Lieser threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Rockies offense was led by Brady Leverington, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Jordan Neu had a stolen base. Player/manager David Jonas went 1-for-4 and Tyler Geislinger earned a walk.

FAIRMONT MARTINS 14 FARMING FLAMES 4

The Martins, the Section 12C champions, defeated the Section 15 No. 2 team the Flames, they out them thirteen to eight. They had eight players that collected hitsand they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher for the Martins was Spencer Chirpich, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Draftee from Windom, Collin Lovell threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Derek Schoen, he went 4-for-5 and he scored two runs and Jon Traetow went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Spencer Chirpich went 2-for-3, with two walks and he scored two runs and Levi Becker had a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Hurn went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Lance Becker went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Tyler Tennyson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Amaldo Malave had a walk and he scored a run and Lincoln Becker had two walks, he was credited for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Landen Meyerdick went 1-for-3, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Becker went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Flames starting pitcher was a draftee from Elrosa, lefty Payton VanBeck. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Draftee from Lake Henry, Trent Wendlandt, threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Draftee from St. Martin Tanner Arceneau threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits and three walks. Owen Sunderman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 and Robert Schleper went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Carson Holthaus went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

BURNSVILLE BOBCATS 4 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

The Bobcats, the Section 3B champions defeated the Section 2B No. 3 team the Mudcats. They out hit them ten to seven. They collected a home run and they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher Connor Hartley threw six innings. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Hugo threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bobcats offense was led by Jonah Dawson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Matt Trocke went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Noah Juliar went 1-for-3 for aRBI and he scored a run and Aaron Plaff was credited for a RBI. Andrew Hanson went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Meuser went 1-for-3. Tyler Hill went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Tim Urlaub went 1-for-4.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Ty Syverson, he threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Mudcats offense was led by Andy Gravdahl, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 2-for-4 with a double and Matt Samuelson went 1-for-4. Tommy Horan went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dylan Erholtz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.