Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (First weekend)

Friday August 18th

PLATO BLUE JAYS vs. STEPHEN STEVES

(7:30 @ Dassel)

Saturday August 19th

NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS vs. REGAL EAGLES

(11:00 @ Litchfield)

HADLEY BUTTERMAKERS vs. ELROSA SAINTS

(1:30 @ Dassel)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS vs. LORETTO LARKS

(7:00 @ Delano)

CARLOS COUGARS vs. WATKINS CLIPPERS

(7:00 @ Litchfield)

Sunday August 20th

RAYMOND ROCKETS vs. MONTICELLO POLECATS

(11:00 @ Dassel)

RED WING ACES vs. AVON LAKERS

(1:30 @ Dassel)

CARVER BLACK SOX vs. NISSWA LIGHTNING

(4:30 @ Delano)

REGION 11C

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0 (10 Innings)

(Friday August 11th)

The Muskies from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley League, in a very good pitchers dual. No one scored till the top of the tenth inning when the Muskies put up four runs. They did collect five hits, including one double and they play very good defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, threw ten innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. He threw 95 pitchers, 70 for strikes and he faced 34 batters.

The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Deters had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Ritter and Austin Henrichs both earned a walk. Ethan Carlson and Jace Otto both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run. The Muskies hit the ball hard and all around the park at the defense in most cases. The Brewers did make a number of impressive defensive plays thru the course of the game. The Muskies also played great defense on the way to earning the Region 11C Championship.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Brady Kenning, he threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit one run and two walks. The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Dean Kron went 1-for-1 and JT Harren earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0

(Saturday August 12th)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated the River Cats from the Sauk Valley League, to punch their ticket to the state! Backed by ten hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. They played excellent defense in support of their player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger. He started on the hump for the Clippers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts with just 88 pitches.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. The veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Veteran catcher Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger had a great game at shortstop and at the plate. He went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Landon Nieman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Geislinger was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Block earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Carper threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Bryan McCallum threw two innings, he gave up one walk. The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 2-for-3.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 BECKER BANDITS 3

(Saturday August 12th)

The Polecats defeated the Bandits to punch their ticket to the state tournament, backed by nine hits hits including a home run and a double. The Polecats starting pitcher was Alex Otto, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Michael Olson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cole Bovee went 1-for-3, Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Michael Revenig had a sacrifice bunt.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw seven innings, he gave up five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw one inning in relief.

The Bandits offense was led by Nolan Reiter, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Krenz was hit by a pitch. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Thorn scored a run. Keenan Hjermstad went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jackson Thorn and Dalton Fouquette both earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 1 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

(Saturday August 12th)

The Clippers from the Central Valley defeated the Polecats from the Sauk Valley League, backed by two hits, great defense and a good pitching performance. Righty Carson Geislinger threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, four singles, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Clippers offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he was credited for a RBI and Carter Block went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 and Lincoln Haugen earned a walk.

The Polecats starting pitcher was righty Brock Woitalla, he threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. He retired 19 batters in a row for the Polecats.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jason Axelberg had a stolen base. Joe Tupy went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Sam Dokkenbakken and Dustin Wilcox both earned a walk and Brayden Hanson went 2-for-4.

REGION 11C DRAFTEES

SARTELL MUSKIES

Max Koprek-Sartell Stone Poneys

Bryan McCallum- Clearwater River Cats

Nate Nierenhausen-Sartell Stone Poneys

LUXEMBURG BREWERS

Preston Schlegel-Clearwater River Cats

Lukas Thiesen-St. Joseph Joes

Jeff Amann-Sartell Stone Poneys

WATKINS CLIPPERS

Cam Fischer-Becker Bandits

Alex Foehrenbacher-St. Nicholas Nicks

Derek Kuechle-Pearl Laker Lakers

MONTICELLO POLECATS

Andy Nefs-Clearwater River Cats

Jake Carper-Clearwater River Cats

Logan Eisentrager-Albertville Anglers

REGION 15C

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

(Friday August 11th)

The Martins from the Stearns County League defeated the Express from the Central Valley League, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The Martins starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Martins were down most of the game, they come back in the eighth and they scored on a squeeze play by a awesome bunt executed bounty by Bryan Schlangen to give them the lead.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, that tied the game in the seventh inning. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a pair of sacrifice bunts. Scott Lieser earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kyle Lieser earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Schroeder earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jaylyn Arceneau earned two walks. Avery Schmitz had a sacrifice bunt, Matthew Schlangen was hit by a pitch and Micheal Schlangen scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Tommy Friesen, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Johnson threw 1 1//3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, and veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-4. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a home run for one RBI and Austin Ruehle scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3

(Saturday August 12th)

The Chargers defeated the Silverstreaks, backed by nine hits, including three doubles, good defense a solid pitching performances. The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Imdieke, a draftee from Meire Grove Grovers, threw three innings to earn the save. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nathan Terres went 2-for-3 with a double and Jamie Terres went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Devin Orbeck went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Dehmer earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw 6 1/3 innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Caden Sand threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Logan Funk, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for one RBI and Caden Sand was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Ty Reller went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Carter Schiffler scored a run. Neal Anderson went 1-for-4 and Will Funk was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

(Saturday August 12th)

The Saints from the Stearns County League defeated the Rockies from the Central Valley, backed by five hits, including a pair of home runs. The Saints played very good defense and they had very good pitching performances. Payton VanBeck started on the mound for the Saints, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer, a draftee from the Greenwald Cubs, threw four innings to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Derek Wiener went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Peter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ashton Dingmann and Peyton Winter were both credited for a RBI.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by their player/manager David Jones, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Alex Geislinger and Cole Fuchs both went 1-for-4 and Brady Linn earned a walk. Luke VanErp went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Jordan Neu earned two walks.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

(Saturday August 12th)

The Saints defeated the Chargers, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. They played great defense in support of their pitchers, Ashton Dingmann started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw two innings to earn the save, he issued one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two huge RBIs. Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4 and he had an excellent game at his catcher position and Peyton Winter earned a walk. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-3 and Matt Schmitz was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Anthony Revermann, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dylan Gertken went 2-for-4 and Regan Nelson went 1-for-3. Ben Welle went 1-for-4 and Nathan Terres was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 7 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Sunday August 13th)

The Saints from the Stearns County League defeated the Express from the Central Valley League, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. The Saints starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Saints put up three runs in the fifth and four in the eighth inning to earn the No. 2 Seed in Region 15C.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Will Van Beck went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Wiener earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Blaine Fischer earned a walk and he scored a run and Casey Lenarz scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was veteran lefty Matt Dingmann, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Geislinger, a draftee from the Eden Valley Hawks, threw two 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brocks Marquardt closed it out with 2/3 of inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk, Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Friesen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Zach Schmidt earned a walk and Noah Young had a sacrifice bunt.

REGION 15C Draftees

ST. MARTIN MARTINS

Carter Wessel-Lake Henry Lakers

Ty Reller-New Munich Silverstreaks

Luke Jokela-Richmond Royals

ELROSA SAINTS

Brett Engelmeyer-Greenwald Cubs

Cole Fuchs-Cold Spring Rockies

Jim Thull-New Munich Silverstreaks

KIMBALL EXPRESS

Jackson Geislinger-Eden Valley Hawks

Trent Wendlandt-Lake Henry Lakers

Evan Acheson-Cold Spring Rockies

ST. SPRING HILL CHARGERS

Grand Ludwig-Lake Henry Lakers

Eli Backes-Cold Spring Rockies

Matt Imdieke-Marie Grove Grovers

REGION 8C

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 5 NISSWA LIGHTING 3

(Friday August 11th)

The Billygoats defeated the Lightning, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles, they were aided by five walks and they played solid defense. The Billygoats put up four runs in the first and added in one in the second. The Billygoats starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. Ben Thoma threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he scored two strikeouts. Matt Tautges threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Billygoats offense was led by player/manager Matt Kummet, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Lane Girtz went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Suska went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matt Tautges went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Thoma went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andrew Rueckert earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Noah Cekalla, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Dox threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning was led on offense by Drew Boland, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Sam Peterson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Nate DeChaine went 1-for-5. Veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn went 4-for-5 and Matt Casperson went 1-for-4. Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nicholas Kotaska went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 8 FOLEY LUMBER JACKS. 7 (13 INNINGS)

(Saturday August 12th)

The Lakers defeated their rivals the Lumber Jacks, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles, and they were aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Elian Mezquita, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw ten innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Peyton Randall, he went 3-for-7 with a double for three RBIs. Reese Gregory went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Philippi went 3-for-7 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he earned a walk and veteran Matt Meyer earned three walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 3-for-7 and he scored a run and Elian Mezquita scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lumber Jacks was Drew Beier, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Carter Petron threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Loegering, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Dan Marod went 1-for-7 with a double and he scored two runs and Drew Beier had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Chuck Hackett went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned walk and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Foss went 1-for-2 with a double and he had a stolen base. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-1, Logan Winkelman had a stolen base and he scored a run and Colby Johnson was hit by a pitch.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6

(Saturday August 12th)

The Steves defeated the Black Sox’s, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles and nine players collecting hits. The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Landon Lunser closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Bo Schmitz, he went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Derek Durant had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Charlie Kent went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Tate Lange, a draftee from St. Wendel, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Iver Papke threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Reller, draftee from New Munich threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Andrew Kerzman threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Veteran Bryan Benson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was a hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Millard went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Mason Tautges went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Kaden Toutges had a stolen base.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10 AVON LAKERS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday August 12th)

The Steves defeated the Lakers backed by ten hits, including a pair of home runs for the No. 3 seed in Region 8C. The Steves played very defense in support of the pitcher Levi Lampert, a draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays. He threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Jake Schelonka went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Bo Schmitz was hit by a pitch. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 with a home run and Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Logan Siemers earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Blake Guggenberger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Swanson, a draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Henderson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 and Nathan Sand went 1-for-1 to lead the Lakers offense.

REGION 8C DRAFTEES

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS

Drew Beier-Foley Lumber Jacks

Bryce Flanagan-Fort Ripley

Preston Rocheleau-Pierz Lakers

NISSWA LIGHTNING

Carter Petron-Pierz Lakers

Chase Weiss-Pierz Lakers

Noah Cekalla-Pierz Lakers

ST. STEPHEN STEVES

Levi Lampert-Upsala Blue Jays

Brett Kramer-Fort Ripley Rebels

Austin Dickmann-St. Wendel Saints

AVON LAKERS

Matt Swanson-Upsala Blue Jays

Michael Moulzolf-Foley Lumber Jacks

Tate Lange-Opole Bears

REGION 4C

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 1 REGAL EAGLES 0

(Friday August 11th)

The Bullfrogs from the Corn Belt Leagued earned their ticket to the possible top seed, as they defeated the Eagles from the County Line League. The Bullfrogs collected six hits and they played outstanding defense. The starting pitcher pitcher had an outstanding performance. Dylan Gass threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bullfrogs offense was led by James Woelfel, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Braedan Tersteeg went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Sagedahl went 1-for-2 with a double, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Aiden Elfering went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Shawn Dollarschell went 1-for-3 and Nic Taylor was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher Brandon Wedel threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Eagles offense included Derek Dengerud and Adrian Belden both went 1-for-3. Nate Meyer went 1-for-4, 2nd baseman, J. Beier earned a walk.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 4 MARSHALL A’s 3

(Saturday August 12th)

ATWATER CHUCKERS 7 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

(Saturday August 12th)

The Chuckers defeated the Twins, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. The Chuckers starting pitcher was Chris Fellows, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. David Kingery threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Jeff Peterson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Jordan Olson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. David Kingery went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Straumann went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kobe Holtz went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker earned a walk. Chris Fellows went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Twins Brayden Skindelien started on the mound. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Adam Schrader went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-5 and Jake Rambow was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-4.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 11 REGAL EAGLES 1 (7 Innings)

(Saturday August 12th)

The Rockets from the Corn Belt defeated the Eagles from the County Line, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. They played very good defense in support of their pitcher Austin Bauman. He threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Eli Nelson threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockets offense was led by Tyler Steen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Veteran Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Brady Kienitz went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Bauman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Ian Koosman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brett Swanson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Herman Solomon went 1-for-2. Wylie Lottman went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Brooks Asche earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Konnor Rohloff, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Chi Schneider gave up three hits, four runs and two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Nate Meyer went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Knudsen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Bennett Schultz earned a walk. Brandon Carlson and Jordan Wosmek both went 1-for-2.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 7 RAYMOND ROCKETS 2

(Sunday August 13th)

The Bullfrogs defeated the Rockets, backed by fifteen hits, with eight players collecting hits. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Casey Lewandowski started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jared Dettman threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bullfrogs offense was led by Braeden Tersteeg, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Sagedahl went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Aidan Elfering went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. James Woelfel went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Dylan Gass went 1-for-4. Nic Taylor went 3-for-4, with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zeke Walton went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Riley Dikken went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Rockets starting pitcher was Herman Solomon, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs and no walks. Brooks Asche threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran Zach Nelson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockets offense was led by Caleb Ditmarson, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Brooks Asche went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Tyler Steen went 3-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mike Jeseritz earned a walk and he scored a run. Wylie Lottman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brady Kienitz went 1-for-5. Tanner Bauman went 1-for-4 with a walk and Herman Solomon went 1-for-4.

REGION 4C DRAFTEES

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS

Josh Kingery-Atwater Chuckers

Mitch Bauman-Marshall A’s

Charlie Jacobson-Marshall A’s

RAYMOND ROCKETS

Hunter Magnuson-New London-Spicer Twins

Bennett Knapper-Granite Falls Kilowatts

Weston Gjerde-Norway Lake Lakers

REGAL EAGLES

Hunter Weinhoff-Marshall A’s

Chris Fellow-Atwater Chuckers

Brayden Skindelien-New London-Spicer Twins

REGION 2B

REGION 2B STATE SCHEDULE

Saturday August 19th

Moorhead Brewers vs. St. Anthony Hogs (7:00) @ Dassel

Sunday August 20th @ Litchfield

Sobieski Skis vs. Metro Knights (11:00)

Cold Spring Springers vs. North St. Paul Snowman (1:30)

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Stockman’s Irish (4:30)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 (7 Innings)

(Friday August 11th)

The Springers defeated their regional rivals the Mudcats, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Springers played very tough defense in support of their starting pitcher. Righty Veteran Zach Femrite, threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Brady Klehr went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3, for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tate Wallet went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Zach Femrite went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Ty Syverson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Gravdahl threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recored one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by David Dorsey, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Sam Huesby went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ty Syverson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Dylan Erholtz went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Tommy Horan went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Matt Samuelson earned two walks and Bret Wendlandt earned a walk and he scored a run.

SOBIESKIS SKIS 3 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

(Saturday August 12th)

The Skis defeated their regional rivals the Brewers, backed by eight hits and very good defense. The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Scott Litchy went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Filippi went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dusty Parker, Collin Kray and Gabe Hirsch all went 1-for-4 and Matt Baier earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Elias Harris, he went six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. David Ernst threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Spencer Flaten, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Denver Blinn went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 and Brayden Jacobson earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 2

(Saturday August 12th)

The Springers defeated their regional rivals the Skis, backed by seven hits, including a grand slam and they played very good defense. The Springers starting pitcher was Brett Loesch, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Brad Olson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Femrite earned a walk. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3, Veteran Drew VanLoy earned two walks and BJ Huls scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Skis was Beau Thoma, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Litchy threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Skis offense was led by Scott Litchy, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Matt Baier was hit by a pitch. Joey Hanowski and Collin Kray both went 1-for-4. Beau Thoma and Collin Eckman both earned a walk and both scored a run, Dusty Parker and Riley Czech both earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 3

(Saturday August 12th)

The Brewers defeated their regional and neighbors rivals the Mudcats, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Landon Meier, he threw five innings, gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jayse McLean threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jayse McLean, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Matt Oye went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and David Ernst went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Denver Blinn went 2-for-5 with a double and he had a stolen base. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Mike Peschel earned a walk. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Adam scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Dylan Erholtz, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tommy Horan threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Jack Naugle, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andy Gravdahl earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Tom Horan went 1-for-4 and Brett Wendlandt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Sam Huesby went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Dylan Erholtz earned a walk and he scored a run.