Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

STMA SAINTS 11 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Saints from the North Star League defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Polecats, they out hit them twelve to ten. they collected a home run and a double and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Byer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Mortenson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Matt Carlson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Max Sutter threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Alex Nassau, went 1-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Carlsen went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Jon Pribrila went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Matt Mortenson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Jordan Krupke went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs Trey Sybrant went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Drake Krupka was credited for a RBI. Ethan Knutson went 1-for-1, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Dillon Glass went 1-for-1. The Polecats starting pitcher was Steven VanVleet, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Revenig threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Otto went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Revenig earned a walk. Brock Woitalla went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, No. 31 went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Dallas Miller went 1-for-4.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

The Chargers from the Stearns County League defeated their County Line League foe the Twins. They were out hit twelve to eight, but this did have timely hitting and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Chargers offense was led by Ben Welle, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and a stolen base and Eric Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Tschida went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Daniel Spanier went 1-for2, he earned a pair of walk and he scored two runs. Anthony Reverman went 1- for-5 and he scored a run and Luke Dehmer earned a walk and he scored a run. Reegan Nelson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. The Twins starting pitcher was Zak Madsen, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Soine threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by Zak Madsen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Ben Kulset went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Brayden Skindelien went 2-for-5 with a double and Jake Rambow went 2-for-2 with a double. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cole Dolezal went 1-for-4 and Rylan Shimek earned a walk.

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 18 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 8

The Saints defeated their North Star League rivals the Stingers, they out hit them sixteen to eleven. They collected four doubles and a triple and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Collin Krick, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Hendrickson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and four runs. Josiah Bullivant threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Saints offense was led by Ben Lindquist, he went 4-for-4 with a double for five RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored four runs. Jacob Niemela went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored four runs. Jayce Olthoff went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and Tyler Brandel went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Halonen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs and Travis Gauer scored a run. Michael Leffler went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored two runs, Steve Boger went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and August Flick had a walk and he scored a run. The Stingers starting pitcher was Alex Smothers, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Collin Smith threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Boeddeker threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Stingers offense was led by Alex Smothers, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Skoog went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Brady Boeddecker went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Kirby Moynagh went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Carter Scanlan went 1-for3 and he scored a run. Andrew Moynagh went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Jacob Noor went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a two runs.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE SARTELL MUSKIES 2 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 0

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Springers, they were out hit six to four. The Muskies played very good defense and timely hitting and they were aided by a couple of mis-plays by the Springers. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty John Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five were singles, no walks and recorded five strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by Brian Schellinger, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Ritter had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and Austin Henrichs had a stolen base. The Springers starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Arnold threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout. The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-4 and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 with a double. Drew VanLoy and Mason Primus both went 1-for-4 and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-1.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 9

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Joes, they out hit them eleven to seven. They had eight players that collected hits, and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Aiden Motte, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded one strikeout. Owen Arndt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Nolan Hemker threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Cyclones offense was led by Ethan Mader, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Owen Arndt went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Shea Koster went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, and Tyler Hemker earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Dom Mathies went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilinowski, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Wood threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Lukas Theisen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Staller went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and Jonah Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and John Huebsch earned a walk. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Lukas Theisen earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Noah Bisset earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them ten to nine. They had four players with multi-hit games and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lefty veteran Dan Berg threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Lane Harff went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Caden Neiman earned a walk and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Nistler, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Holthaus threw four innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Hawks offense was led by Sorato Yamane, he went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 3-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Jack Maile went 1-for-1. Jordan Kelm went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Gavin Mathies earned a walk. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-5, Cain Renner went 1-for-4, Cullen Hoffmann was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Express, they out hit them seven to five. They did have a huge home run and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw seven innings, he gave up three three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Schoenberg threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and one walk. Thad Leiser threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out. The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-for-3 with a first inning home run for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Linn and Thad Lieser both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Neu went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs and Austin Dufner both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Hunter Fuchs earned a walk. The Express starting pitcher was Zak Wallner, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Clay Faber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Joe Hess went 1-for-1 and Zach Dingmann earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 12 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them ten to three. They had seven players collect hits and they were aided by eight walks. The Brewers starting pitcher was Brady Kenning, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. JT Harren threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Sam Iten went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tyler Stang earned a pair of walks. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Lanctot earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Derrik Orth went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt scored a run. JT Harren went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dusty Adams earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth earned a walk and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Alex Lenzmeier, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs and three walks. Justin Kunkel threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Weineke threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Max Fuchs threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmidt, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and A. Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES 3 STARBUCK STARS 2

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Stars, they out hit them eight to five. Their starting pitcher was Konnor Rohloff, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Meyer threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Bennet Schultz and Jordan Beier both went 1-for5 for a RBI and Grant Paffrath went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Luke Knutson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Josh Beier went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brandon Carlson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Nathan Meyer and Chi Schnieder both were hit by a pitch. The Stars starting pitcher was Darion Alexander, he threw nine innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Stars offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jack Majerus went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. PJ Johnson went 1-for-4, Noah Jensen had two walks, Darion Alexander, Michael Gruber and Alex Panitzke all had a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 2 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they out hit them ten to nine. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Nick LaVassuer started, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Versteeg threw five innings to close it out, he gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts. The Stars offense was led by Jackson Hendrickson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Darion Alexander went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Gruber went 2-for-3 with two walks and Mitch Gruber went 1-for-4. Austin VerSteeg went 3-for-5 and he scored a run, Austin Frieske went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Aaron VerSteeg had a walk. The Pirates starting pitcher was Blake Vagle, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Garrett Leusink earned a walk. Grayson Fuchs went 2- for-5 and Luke Johnson went 1-for-4. Abe Bullard went 2-for-4 and Blake Vagle went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6 NORWAY LAKE SUNBURG LAKERS 1

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 4 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they out hit them six to five. They collected a double, they had very timely hitting and they played solid defense. The starting pitcher was veteran right Ethan Vogt, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Steffensen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ashton Dingmann threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk. Will VanBeck went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer earned a pair of walks. The Rockies starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Evan Acheson threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Brady Weber threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 and Thad Lieser went 1-for-4. Luke VanErp went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run, David Jonas went 1-for-2 and Brady Weber earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 2 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Royals, they were out hit six to five. Good defense and a good pitching performance gave the Flames starting pitcher Adam Nibaur enough support. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Flames offense was led by Adam Winkels, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Josh Becker was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Isaac Nett went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Will Mergen earned a walk. Owen Sunderman went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brayden Einyck went 1-for-3 and Robert Schleper went 1-for-4. The Royals starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Justin Schroeder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases, Connor Dols went 1-for-3 and Goose Hadley went 1- for-4.

FARMING FLAMES 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they out hit them nine to six. They collected a home run and a double to give pitchers good support. Their starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-2. Jake Lauer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Scott Lieser earned a walk. Nolan Reuter earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Schroeder earned a walk. The Rangers starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch, threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Mackedanz threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. The Rangers offense led by Brayden Pung, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4. Max Athmann went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Jon Kerzman was hit by a pitch. Bryce Vanderbeek and Jordan Schleper both went 1-for-4, Charle Stang and Braden VanderBeek both earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they out hit them ten to eight. They collected a pair of doubles and they played tough defense. Their starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw five innings to close it out, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Kurt Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Schroeder went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Jake Lauer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Keenan Dingmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-5, Brady Goebel and Avery Schmitz both earned a walk. The Rangers starting pitcher was Brayden Vanderbeek, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Vanderbeek threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Pauls and Nicholas Utsch both went 1-for4 for a RBI. Max Athmann went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jordan Schleper went 1-for-5 and Josiah Utsch earned a walk and he scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 9 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 5

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they were out hit six to nine. The Lakers did have a pair of big home runs and very timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Ludwig closed it out with four innings of relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Wessel went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Cooper Bast went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Hopfer had a sacrifice bunt. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Shane Kampsen earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Olmscheid was hit by a pitch. The starting pitcher for the Silver Streaks was Jim Thull, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Caden Sand threw three innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Funk threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. The Silver Streaks offense was led by Carter Schiffler, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Ian Funk went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Caden Sand had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brandon Holm went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Will Funk went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Luke Funk went 1-for-1. Devin Gertken went 1-for-4 and Kyle Holm went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks.

VICTORY LEAGUE

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 0

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them ten to seven. The Steves collected a huge home run and they played very solid defense. Jake Schelonka was their starting pitcher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. The Steves offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he earned a walk. Derek Durant went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Landon Lunser earned three walks. Joe Tuholsky went 3- for-5, Cole Fuecker, Matt Meyer and Jack Greenlun all went 1-for-5. The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Matt Swenson, he threw a complete game. He gave up ten hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Swanson, he went 2-for-3 with a walk and Justin Cichon went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Bryce Binek went 1-for-3 and Brandon Welinski had a walk. Brock Cichon, CJ Clear and Jack Primus all went 1-for-4.

AVON LAKERS 3 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Bears, they each collected seven hits. The Lakers had a home run and a double and they played very good defense to win this twelve inning marathon. Their starting pitcher was Cole Wellmann, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Carter Phillippi, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Bennett Hylla went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Peyton Randll went 1-for-5 and he earned a a walk. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-5 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-5. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Reese Gregory earned a walk. Ryan Janzen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Nathan Sand earned a walk. The Bears starting pitcher was Sam Butler, he threw ten innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Posch threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run. The Bears offense was led by Alex Lange, he went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs. Tate Lange went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Butler went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Dierks Opatz went 1-for-5 and Dominic Hoika earned a walk. Max Posch went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jordan Schmitz earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

SOBIESKI SKIS 14 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them five to two. Their starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Noah Winkleman, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4. Wyatt Ziwizki went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored the games only run, Colby Johnson went 1-for-3 and Ryan Chmielewski earned a walk. The River Dogs starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, he threw eight innings, he gave up five singles, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler Jendo and Nate Psyck both went 1-for-4 with a double. Ryan Snyder, Drew Yourczek and John Bzdok all earned a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 11 SWANVILLE SWANS 4

OPOLE BEARS 7 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, they were out hit eleven to ten. The Bears collected a home run and a pair of doubles and a pair of sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Tate Lange threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Bears offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Brodi Huls went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Chris Ebnet went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Max Posch had a pair of sacrifice flys, he earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Alex Lange went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Diertz Opatz was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a pair of runs. Dominic Hoika went 1-for-4, Jordan Schmitz was hit by a pitch and Tate Lange earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cameron Knutson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Black Sox offense was led by Jake Braegelmann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Neuenschwander went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and Kaden Tautges earned a walk. Matt Johnson went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs, and Cameron Knutson was hit by a pitch. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Ben Millard went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks.

RANDALL CUBS 11 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Skis, they out hit them thirteen to four. They did collect two home runs and and a pair of doubles. They had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw seven innings to earn the win. he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Otremba went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Strack went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Travis Wenzel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kyle Boser went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Riley Drew went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, Alex Gwost earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Strack scored a run. The Skis starting pitcher was Dusty Parker, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he had six strikeouts. Matt Filippi threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Skis offense was led by Collin Kray, he went 2-for-3 and Hudson Filippi earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4, Matt Bier earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Riley Czech earned a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Falcons, they out hit them seven to six. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jake Ethan, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Aiden Micholski, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Harren went 2- for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Chase Lyon earned a walk. Connor Breth went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Will Ethan went 1-for-2 and Tyler Huls earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Falcons starting pitcher was Gerard Kokett, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Gerard Kokett went 3-for-3 with a double, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Holuen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Spencer Friese was hit by a pitch. Eli Eppling went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Sam Primus went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

CLEARWATER TOURNAMENT

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6 MINNESPOLIS NORTH STARS 3

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 7 CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 5

The Lakers defeated the Bulldogs, they were out hit eight to eleven. They did have seven stolen bases and some timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Knudsen threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit. The Lakers offense was led by Ben Brown, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and John Brew went 1-for-3 for RBIs and he earned a walk. Jordan Golombiecki went 2- for-4 for a RBI and Justin Hagstrom had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tommy Gohman went 3-for-4, he had four stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs, Blake Brown earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Samuelson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Kullberg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Steven Budke threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Bailey Kasprowicz, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Boeck went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeremy Knutson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Adam Brown went 1-for-4 with a double. Alex Wilkes went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Steven Budke had a walk. Brendan Hemr went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tom Fitzer went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Aaron Kenney earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 RAMSEY RENEGADES 3

The River Cats defeated the Renegades, they out hit them eleven to five, including a huge home run. Their starting pitcher Andy Nefs threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Jake Carper went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Josh Tapio went 1-for-1. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base, Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Kaden Haselius went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. The Renegades starting pitcher was Mike Posch, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Prosch threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Saari, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and AJ. Karger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Cowden went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jacob Mitchell went 1-for-3. Dakota Freiborg went 1-for-2 with a walk, Ben Mulgrew had a walk and a stolen base and Jacob Prosch had a walk.

NORTH STARS 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

The North Stars defeated the Lakers, they out hit them eight to three. They had six players that collected hits. Their starting pitching was Jack Hoffrogge, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run, six walks and he recorded threw walks. Cole Lampert threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Andrew Baruch, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Lampert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and and Owen Santiago went 1-for-4 for a RBI. T. Allen went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs and J. Gadbrick went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ryan Polehouka went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Chandler MacLean and Ben Losee both had a walk. The Lakers starting pitcher was Jackson Phillipp, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. T. Fleege threw one inning, he retired three batters. The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson and Caleb Leintz both went 1-for-3 and both earned a walk. Matt Korte went 1-for-3 and Jackson Phillip earned a pair of walks. Tommy Gohman earned a walk and he scored a run, Ben Brown and John Brew both earned a walk.

RED RIVER LEAGUE MOOHREAD BREWERS 7 BRECKENRIDGE BUCKS 3

The Brewers defeated their Red River league rivals the Bucks, they were out hit nine to eight. They did collect a pair of doubles and were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Brook Lyter, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. David Ernst threw one inning, he gave a walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Marcus Wohl, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. David Ernst went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Mason Stoetting went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Kelly McMonagle earned a walk. Ben Dawson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Peschel and Andrew Penney both earned a pair of walks and they both scored a run. The Bucks starting pitcher was Tom Shogren, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Wamre threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bucks offense was led by Grant Sander and Jack Hiedeman both went 2-for5 and Tom Hiedeman went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Tom Shogren went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brayden Wahl had two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Loosemore went 1-for-3 and he had a pair of walks and Jaxon Riggs went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4 DETROIT LAKES LIGERS 2

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Ligers, they out hit them nine to six. Their starting pitcher was Ty Syverson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recored eleven strikeouts. Kyle Cluff threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recored five strikeouts. The Mudcats offense was led by Caiden Kjelstrom, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. David Dorsey went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Aaron Reierson earned a walk. Isaac Howe went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tommy Horan went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Andy Gravdahl went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he a stolen base and he scored three runs and Matt Samuelson went 1-for-5. The starting pitcher for the Ligers was Blaine Hendrickson, he threw nine innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jacob Thomas, he went 3-for-4 and Jordan Tucker went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Grady Kirchner went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored a pair or runs, Blaine Hendrickson and Zach Oistad both had a walk. Brandon Johnson went 1-for3 with a walk.