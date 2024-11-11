Central MN to be Well Represented at State Swim/Dive Meet
Central Minnesota will once again be well represented in the State Swimming/Diving meet Thursday November 14 - Saturday November 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Tech:
Had 7 kids qualify for the class A State meet.
Diving: Kiera Florek(1st), Kendall Dvorak(2nd), Brenna Gruber (4th)
200 Medley Relay: Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson, Aliina Gustin, Anja Gustin
200 Free: Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson
200 IM: Aliina Gustin
100 Fly: Anja Gustin
500 Free: Maggie Cole
200 Free Relay: Aliina Gustin, Maggie Cole, Anja Gustin, Maren Nelson
100 Back: Maren Nelson
100 Breast: Aliina Gustin
(The team placed 2nd in section 6A.)
Apollo-St. John's Prep-Cathedral:
SJP’s Izzy Westling won the 50 and 100 frees to advance to the state meet in the 200 free relay. SJP sophomore Lilah Mohs is also a part of the relay.
Sartell-St. Stephen
State participants:
100 Back - 2nd - Ally Lucas