Central MN Section Softball Results Tuesday May 28

Brooklyn Hofer (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer)

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral 10, Kimball 8 (winners bracket)
(CHS scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to take the lead.  Ella Voit pitched a complete game giving up 3 earned runs with 7 K’s.  Tayla Vought was 1-1 and scored 3 runs.  McKenna Buckentine had one hit and drove in 3 runs. The Crusaders 21-2 advance to the Section 6AA Championship game on Thursday vs either Kimball or Pierz.)
(Elimination Games)
Pierz 13, Paynesville 3
Pequot Lakes 2, Albany 1
Pierz 2, Pequot Lakes 0
(Pierz will play Kimball at 5 p.m. in an elimination game tonight in Waite Park.  The winner will play Cathedral for the Section Championship tomorrow)

Section 8-3-A

ROCORI 2, Hutchinson 1 (winners bracket)
(ROCORI was led by Brooklyn Hofer who went 2-4, Sophia Hess went 1-4 with a RBI  and Jessica Boos threw all 7 innings with 5 hits, 5 walks and 1 unearned run allowed.  She had 14 strikeouts)
(Elimination Games)
Alexandria 14, Fergus Falls 4
Little Falls 11, Willmar 2
Alexandria 10, Little Falls 0
(Alexandria will play Hutchinson Thursday at 4 p.m. at Tech High School.  The winner gets ROCORI at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tech in the Section Championship)

Section 8-4-A

STMA 8, Moorhead 6 (winners bracket)
(Elimination Games)
St. Cloud Crush 8, Bemidji 0
(Lainey Scheetz went 2-4 with 2 RBI and Autumn Orcutt went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI for the Crush.  Lola Jacobs threw 6 shutout innings with 1 hit and 6 strikeouts for St. Cloud)
Brainerd 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
St. Cloud Crush 3, Brainerd 1 
(Izzy Glieden scored the go ahead run against Brainerd on a passed ball. The third run was scored by Sadie McLean on a dropped third strike during a Lainey Sheetz at bat.  Lola Jacobs threw all 7 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 4 strikeouts.  Sadie McLean went 1-3 with a run scored for the Crush).
(St. Cloud will play Moorhead tomorrow in another elimination game with the winner set to play for the section championship against STMA).

 

