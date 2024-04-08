Central MN Junior College Baseball Results

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE RAMS

CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

Wednesday April 3rd

(At U of M Crookston)

MN NC ITASCA VIKINGS 11 CENTRAL LAKES BRAINERD RAIDERS 1

The Vikings out hit the Raiders fifteen to two, including three doubles and a triple. The Vikings starting pitcher was Thor Dunham, he threw five innings, he gave up just two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Kollin Bonneville, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Kole Paulson went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Garron Opsahl went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Brayton Jarisson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bennett Schultz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty sophomore Gavin Gast from Moorhead HS threw two innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Zayden Smith from Rogers HS threw one inning in relief. He gave up five hits, six runs and three walks. Righty freshman Sebastain Bark from Two Harbors HS threw two innings in relief. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Raiders offense included Josh Kivela from Hibbing HS, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes HS went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

MN NC ITASCA VIKINGS 8 CENTRAL LAKES BRAINERD RAIDERS 7

The Vikings out hit the Raiders ten to nine, including a home run and a double. The Vikings starting pitcher was Xander Parduhn, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Hills threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jayden Hoffmann threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Bennett Schultz went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs. Gage Lund went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Cooper Flaig went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Layton Rivas had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Roberto Cruz had two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alex Omenge went 2-for-3 for a RBI.

The Raiders staring pitcher was righty freshman Aiden Micholski from Foley HS, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Chase Huettle from Mound-Westonka HS, went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Braxden Stewart from Cheyenne, Wyoming went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI an he scored a run. Josh Kosen from Motley HS went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Taevyn Brown went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Letness from Moorhead HS went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Ethan Ambuehl earned a walk. Josh Goodspeed from Detroit Lakes HS went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

CONCORDIA UNIV. COBBLERS JV 8 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 5

The Cobblers were out hit by the Spartans eleven to seven, timely hitting was a key for the Cobblers. Starting pitcher for the Cobblers was Skylar Timmer, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bergen Bauman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Cullen Norland from Fosston HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cobblers offense was led by Wyatt Mohr from Alexandria HS went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Blake Vagle from New London-Spicer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Cam Nieto from Breckenridge HS went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jacoby Nold went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Alex Rudquist went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Anderson from DGF HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Drew Dorsey was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and David Dorsey had a walk and he scored a run both from Delano HS. Nick Peterson had a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Koster, Cullen Norland and Brock Anderson all had a walk and all scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Carson Bevill from Fargo South HS, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Tyson Barthel from WDC HS threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Righty freshman Peyton Christensen from Breckenridge HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Evan Lunde form WDC HS threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Isaac Hamann from WDC HS, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Pulju from Perham HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyson Barthel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dalton Heater went 1-for-4. Connor Davis from WDC HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Munson went 1-for-5. Bryce Kruger from Barnesville HS went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Evan Lunde earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run.

SATURDAY APRIL 6th

(AT RIDGEWATER)

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 19 ANOKA RAMSEY CC RAMS 4

The Warriors out hit the Rams seventeen to seven, including one home run, one triple and six doubles. Their starting pitcher was righty sophomore Sam Etterman from Willmar HS. He threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Eischens for New Prague HS, he went 3-for-4. With a home run, two doubles for eight RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 3-for-3 with three doubles for two RBIS, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Luke Ruter from NLS HS went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Prieve went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Etterman went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Olson from St. James HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Sergio Fernandez from Willmar HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Rams starting pitcher was Righty freshman Julian Compos from Robbinsdale Armstrong HS. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, fourteen runs and four walks. Righty sophomore Dan Pacheco threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rams offense was led by Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Gabriel Ottmar from Hopkins HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Mikey McBryar from Tulsa, Oklahoma went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ryan Luster from STMA HS went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Brady Frederick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jacob Contreras from Osseo HS went 1-for-3 with a double, Rice Whitaker from Omaha, Nebraska earned two walks and Dan Pacheco earned a walk and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 6 ANOKA RAMSEY CC RAMS 5

The Warriors out hit the Rams twelve to eleven, including three doubles, they put up three bib runs in the seventh inning. The Warriors starting pitcher lefty Brock Davis from New Prague HS threw four innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, eight walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Bulthuls from CMCS HS threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warrior offense was led by third baseman Andrew Prieve, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Catcher Caden Lang went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and DH Jaxon Gustafson from Dassel-Cokato HS went 1-for-3. Second baseman Brady Perlberg went 2-for-3 for a RBI and right fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. First baseman Tanner Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Center fielder Sam Etterman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

The Rams starting pitcher was righty freshman Craig Fierro from Reno, Nevada threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Jake Contreras threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rams were led on offense by Gabe Ottmar, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. DH/pitcher Jake Contreras went 2-for-5 for a RBI and left fielder Mike McBryar went 4-for-5 and he scored a run. Shortstop Matthew Ramsdell went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Right fielder Rice Whitaker went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Catcher Caleb Groth went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. First baseman Grady Fredrick earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

Saturday April 6th

(At Fergus Falls)

CL BRAINERD RAIDERS 12 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 2

The Raiders out hit the Spartans ten to four, including a triple and they were aided by six walks and some misplays. They put up six runs in the fourth and two in the sixth innings. The starting pitcher for the Raiders was righty sophomore Gavin Gast from Moorhead HS. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Lepel from Plato, MN went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Walters from Park Center HS went 2-for- 4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes HS, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jack Thorn from Becker HS was credited for two RBIs. Justin Stalboerger from Moorhead HS went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Kossan from Motley HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Braxton Stewart from Cheyenne, Wyoming went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Carter Spangler from Ashby HS threw four innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty freshman Hunter Holtti from New York Mills HS threw one inning in relief. He gave up one hit, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Dalton Heater from St. Joseph, Missouri, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Logan Pulju from Perham HS, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Bryce Kruger from Barnesville HS went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Eoghan Fisher from Richmond, British Columbia went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Isaac Hamann from WDC HS went 1-for-3 and Dalton Heater earned a walk and he scored a run.

MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 8 CL BRAINERD RAIDERS 6

The Spartans out hit the Raiders nine to seven, including two doubles and six players collecting hits. Righty freshman Isaac Hamann from WDC HS threw five innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty freshman Eli Stevens from Wagoner, Oklahoma threw two innings. He closed it out, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by right fielder Bryce Kruger, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Shortstop Connor Davis went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and left fielder Ben Monson earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Eoghan Fisher went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, DH/Pitcher Isaac Hamann earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Dalton Heater went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Second baseman Luke Pulju went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Evan Lunde went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Sebastian Bark from Two Harbors HS threw six innings. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by second baseman DevinWaldorf, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. DH Brett Letness from Moorhead HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and left fielder Josh Kivela from Hibbing HS was credited for a RBI. First baseman Jack Thorn went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch an he scored a run and center fielder Justin Stalboerger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Third baseman went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Short stop Josh Kosen went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 10th

ALEXANDRIA TECH CC LEGENDS @ ST. CLOUD T C CYCLONES

(2:00/4:00 @ Putz Field)

MINNESOTA SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS @ CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS

(1:00/3:00)

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS @ NORTH DAKOTA SC OF SCIENCE WILDCATS (2:00/4:00)

ANOKA RASMEY CC RAMS @ ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS

(3:00/5:00)