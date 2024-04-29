St. Cloud State Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

SATURDAY APRIL 24TH

OVERALL 27-17 NSIC 23-11

SCSU HUSKIES 5 MINOT STATE UNIV. BEAVERS 2

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers, they out hit them ten to four, including two home runs and two doubles. This gave lefty junior Luke Tupy from New Prague HS great support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Myers, Florida threw one inning to close it out.

The Huskies offense was led by Garrett Bevacqua form Carlsbad, California, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Navtratil from Albany HS went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Ben Clapp from Maple Lake HS went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy HS went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cal James from Buffalo HS went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The staring pitcher for the Beavers was Craig Schmich, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. C.Meldrim threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Beavers offense was led by Noah Madas, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI and he earned two walks. Brent Riddle went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Seungjun Song and Colton Bugshaw both earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 9 MINOT STATE UNIV. BEAVERS 5

The SCSU HUSKIES defeated their NSIC foe the Beavers in game two of their double header. They collected three doubles and two home runs to give their pitchers good support. Righty senior Drew Beier from Foley HS started, he threw three innings. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty senior Payton VanBeck from BBE HS threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cal James, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Sawyer Smith went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Archer Ogbourne went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Noah Dehne earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Beavers was Trevyn Badger, he threw six inning, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tim Carlson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two runs. Parker Collette threw one inning, he gave up a run and a walk. Cameron Bagshaw threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and recorded one strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by Colton Bagshaw, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Brent Riddle went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Seungjun Song wen 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ricky Apodaca had a walk. Noah Madas went 1-for-3 and Mark Ossana went 1-for-4 and he scored a run Brian Parry went 1-for-4 with a walk, Grant Gabbert went 1-for-5 and Miles Iverson had a walk.

MINOT STATE UNV. BEAVERS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 3

The Beavers out hit the Huskies fourteen to five, including a triple and a double and seven collecting hits. The starting pitcher for the Beavers was Jonah Prokott, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. N. Baland threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. C. Meldrim, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Beavers offense was led by DH Ricky Apodaca went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Left fielder Grant Gilbert went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and second baseman had a walk and was credited for a RBI. Catcher Seugjun Song went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and right fielder Javier Gutierrez went 1-for-4. Center fielder Brent Riddle went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, first baseman Mark Ossanna went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and third baseman Colton Bagshaw went 3-for-4.

The Huskies starting pitcher Jack Habeck threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cooper Avery threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by right fielder Garrett Bevacqua, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Ben Clapp went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and DH Drew Beier earned a pair of walks. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs.

NEXT GAMES:

TUESDAY APRIL 31st @ WINONA (1:30/4:30)

SCCU HUSKIES vs. WINONA STATE WARRIORS