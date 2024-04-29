Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SATURDAY APRIL 27th

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

The Stone Poneys opened their season with a win over their Victory League foe the Saints. The Stone Poneys out hit the Saints nine to eight, including a big home run. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run and he recored eight strikeouts. Dan O’Connell threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Jackson Voss threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Dan O’Connell, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBIs. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Geiger went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Shawn Lindsey earned a walk. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Will Kranz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jackson Vos went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zack Overboe went 1-for-4. Jordan Fish went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Saints Luke Harren started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Huls threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Will Ethan led the Saints on offense, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Logan Harren went 3-for-4 and Carter Voss went 1-for-4. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 12 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The River Cats defeated their Stearns County foe the Rangers, they out hit them fourteen to three, including a pair of doubles and eight collecting hits. The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Collin Skaug threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Al Smith went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Callan Henkemeyer earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Samson Schlegel went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4, he earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs. Ty Carper went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and Jake Carper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Dawson Hemmesch threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, ten runs and six walks. Brandon Schleper threw two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Ben Moser threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and Russ Leyendecker threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts and Cody Mackedanz threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Rangers offense was led by Brandon Schleper, he went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Russ Leyendecker earned a walk. Mitch Athmann went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Austin Pauls went 1-for-4 and Ben Moser earned a walk.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

The Riverdogs from the Victory League defeated their Sauk Valley foe the Lakers, they out hit them four to one. The starting pitcher for the Riverdogs was Zach Leibold, he threw three innings, he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Jendro threw one inning in relief and Nate Psyck threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Zach Leibold, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Jendro went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Hunter Gunderson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brady Brezinka and Zach Cekalla earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Blake Brown, he threw seven innings, he gave up one run, four hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Brett Knudsen, he went 1-for-3, Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk and Matt Korte was hit by a pitch.