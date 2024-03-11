Central MN Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE RAMS CENTRAL LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

(ALL RUSS MATT TOURNAMENT GAMES/FLORIDA)

Friday March 8th

OWENS CC EXPRESS 11 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 3

The Warriors were defeated by the Express, they were out hit eleven to nine. The Warriors starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Brock Davis, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, for walks and he recored five strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Bulthuls from CMCS High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. The Warriors offense was lead by Nolan Eischens from New Prague High School. He went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jaxon Gustafson from Dassel-Cokato High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Ruter from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-3 with a double. Tanner Olson from St. James High School went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Sam Etterman from Willmar High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Max Athmann from Paynesville Area High School earned a walk. The wasn’t any stats available for Owens CC Express

KALOMAZOO VALLEY COUGARS 13 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 12

The Cougars out hit the Warriors thirteen to six, including four home runs and a pair of doubles. The Cougars starting pitcher was JJ Manion, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts Quentin Dennis threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Murphy threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout. The Cougars offense was led by Garrett Swan, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Aidan Wain went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Caleb Ostrada went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and a stolen base. Max McPeek went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Nate Graham went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Josue Gutierruz went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. The Warriors starting pitching was righty freshman Dylan Grev from Madelia High School. He threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Mason Macziewski from Howard Lake/Waverly-Winsted High School threw one inning, he gave up four hits and four runs. Righty freshman Andre Prieve from Hutchinson High School threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Third baseman Andrew Prieve, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. First baseman Tanner Olson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk had a stolen base and he scored a run. DH Riley Dikken earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Athmann scored a run. Right fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs and Left fielder Caden Lang scored a pair of runs.

Saturday March 9th

NORTHERN ESSEX CC VALLEY KNIGHTS 5 ALEX TCC LEGENDS 4

The Legends and Knights each collected seven hits, The Knights scored four runs in the first inning. Jayden Volker started on the mound for the Knights, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. John Afanasiw closed it out with two innings of relief. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Knights offense was led by Michael Fabriano, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Chris Bear went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Wainwright was credited for a RBI. Jacob Carter went 1-for3 with a double and Jonathan Vega went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty sophomore Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND. He threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School. He went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Lang from New Ulm High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Maddox Mortensen from Courtland, MN went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jasper Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jaden Drill from Courtland, Mn went 2-for-3 with a double and Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida was credited for a RBI. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School earned two walks and he scored a run. Brady Goebel from Albany High School earned a walk and Hunter Norby from Ashby, MN scored a run.

SUNY ADIRONDACK 9 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

The Spartans were out hit by the Timberwolves thirteen to none, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Timberwolves starting pitcher a 6’1 195 righty sophomore threw a outstanding game. Terrel Tillman threw six innings, he gave up no hits, no runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Aidan Parsley threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and Dylan Cavanauh threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. The Timberwolves offense was led by John Wilsey, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Dylan Cavanaugh went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Jake Terwilliger went 1-for-5 with a double. Peyton Richardson went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, Ryan Reagan went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Chiro Maldonado earned a walk and he scored a run. The Spartan starting pitcher, a righty freshman Carter Spangler from Ashby High School threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty freshman Hunter Holtti from New York Mills High School threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Spartans offense included Isaac Hamann from Wadena-Deer Creek High School earned a walk. Ben Monson from Solon Springs, Wisconsin earned a walk and Carson Bevil from Fargo South High School was hit by a pitch.

SUNDAY MARCH 10th

WESTCHESTER C C 5 ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 1

The Legends actually out hit the Westchester crew, seven to five, they took advantage of six walks and a triple and a double. The starting pitcher for Westchester was Jackson Kossow, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mark Yoro threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits and one run. Their offense was led by Marc Stockhausen, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Andrew Reyes went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cavin Carlucci went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Poggi went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBi and he scored a run. AJ Falciga went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Legends was Jaxon Schoenrock from Alexandria High School. He threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty freshman Luke Saulters from Round Rock, Texas threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Parker Jendro from Alexandria High School threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Jaden Drill Courtland, Mn threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert from Upsala High School, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Jack Theisen from St. Cloud Tech went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Chuck Hackett from Foley High School went 1-for2 and Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Jaden Drill went 1- for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Norby from Ashby High School scored a run.

NDSC WILDCATS 17 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 6

The Wildcats collected nine hits including a pair of doubles and a home run and took advantage of six walks. The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was Beredan Maasjo, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. Nick Thompson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired a pair of batters. The Wildcats offense was led by Ben Clouse, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Tori Uhlich went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mason Allmaras went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Braden Herr went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Loewe went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Carson Bevill from Fargo South High School. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Peyton Christensen from Rothsay High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Dain Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he gave up two runs and four walks. Righty freshman Evan Linde from Wadena High School threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. The Spartans offense was led by Isaac Hamann, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Monson from Solon Springs went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Eoghan Fischer from Richmond, Canada went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Heater from St. Joseph went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Evan Lunser from Wadena-Deer Creek was hit by a pitch. Logan Pulju from Perham High School, Dain Schrader from Hancock High School and Bryce Kruger from Barnesville all scored a run.

NDSC WILDCATS 3 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 1

The Wildcats out hit the Spartans eight to three, and they took advantage of four walks and a pair of errors. They put up two runs in the first and one in the second. Jacob Topp started on the mound for the Wildcats, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Trace King threw two innings relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit. The Wildcats offense was led by Tori Uhlich, he went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Braden Herr and Dawson Crow both went 1-for-3, Madison Allmaras had a walk and he scored a run. Kameron Parker went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Isaac Hamann from Wadena-Deer Creek High School. He threw five innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty freshman Eli Stevens from Wagoner, Oklahoma threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Spartans offense was led by DH/Pitcher Isaac Hamman, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Second baseman/Third baseman earned a walk and third baseman Carson Bevill earned a walk. Leftfielder Connor Davis earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI.