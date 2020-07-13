Central Minnesota U18 Baseball Update

A look at the local high schools' summer league teams from around Central Minnesota, brought to you by Roger Mischke.

FALCONS 4 SARTELL SABRES 0

The Falcons scored early and held that lead to defeat the Sabres, backed by a good pitching performance by Mike Moulzoff. He threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Foley offense was led by Carter Teff, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Ryan Chmielewski went 2 for 3, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Vince Jurek and Tristan Rudolph both were credited with a RBI and Jack Chmielewski went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Tyler Bramrink earned a walk and he scored a run, Logan Thorsten earned a walk and Colby Johnson was hit by a pitch.

The Sartell starting pitcher Colby Mathiasen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Gentile threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Dylan Gerdes, he went 1 for 3 with a double and Carter Hemmesch went 1 for 3. Joe Folsom and Tyler Gentile both went 1 for 2 with a stolen base and Nick Greer earned a walk.

CATHEDRAL CHUTES 8 COLD SPRING 7

The Chutes defeated Cold Spring backed by nine hits, including seven players collecting hits. The Chutes put up seven runs in the 1st inning and then held off the Cold Spring rally. Andrew Weisser started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Gorman threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Schneider threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Chutes were led on offense by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Andrew Weisser and Andrew Rott both went 1 for 2 for a RBI and each scored a run. Josh Revier went 2 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Schneider went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Ryan Janzen went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run Caleb Leintz went 1 for 2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Shane Corbett earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Isaiah Pesch earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Luke Ellis and Blake Brown each earned a walk.

The Cold Spring pitcher of record was Howes. They were led on offense by Sam Rothstein, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colton Clark and Loesch both went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Henry Thies went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Spanier went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Brady Linn earned a walk and Schafer scored a pair of runs.

(Note: I don’t have a roster for the Cold Spring players; does anyone have a roster so I can properly give their full names.)

NO REPORT ON THE SAUK RAPIDS AND APOLLO/TECH GAME

July 7th Tuesday

(Late Game)

St. Cloud Cathedral Chutes 6 Apollo/Tech 2

The Chutes starting pitcher Nathan Budde, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Andrew Weisser, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nakif Sulati went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Shane Corbett went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Blake Brown went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Matt Gorman went 1 for 2 and Jack Pelzel went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz, Josh Revier and Max Henke all earned walks.

The Apollo/Tech starting pitcher, Tom Hoffman threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. They were led on offense by Andy Johnson, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Elian Mezquita went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Charlie Atkinson went 1 for 1 and Alex Haussmann, Spencer Gustin and John Eiynck all earned a walk.

Upcoming Schedule

July 14th Tuesday

Foley @ Apollo (5:00)

Cold Spring @ Sauk Rapids (7:00)

Sartell @ Cathedral (6:00)

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 5:30)

St. Cloud @ Tech JV/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00)