CENTRAL MINNESOTA U18 BASEBALL UPDATE

August 7th

SARTELL U18 SABRES 2 SAUK RAPIDS U18 STORM 0

The Sabres U18 defeated the Storm U18, backed by seven hits, including two doubles. Jack Greenlun started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Andrew Ambrosier, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Chase Heying went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Joe Folsom went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-2 with a double and Jarron Walther earned two walks and he scored a run. Dylan Gerdes and Tyler Gentile both went 1-for-3 and Nolan Hemmesch went 1-for-1.

The Storms starting pitcher, Derek Durant threw a complete game, he gave gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Landon Lunser went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Riley Weinand was hit by a pitch and Brady Pesta had a stolen base. Connor Hemker, Derek Durant, Terrance Moody, Nik Neeser and Andrew Wollak all earned each one walk.

CATHEDRAL U18 CHUTES 5 FOLEY U18 FALCONS 2

The Chutes U18 defeated the Falcons U18, backed by seven hits, including a triple and a double. Andrew Weisser started on the mound for the Chutes, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Josh Revier, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three big RBIs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ryan Janzen went 3-for-3 and he scored three runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Larson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Mike Moulzoff threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Alec Dietl, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Wolfe went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski, Vince Jurek and Colby Johnson all went 1-for-3 and Carter Teff went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Tristan Rudolph went 1-for-1, Preston Owen earned a walk and Hunter Holewa scored at run.

APOLLO/TECH U18 8 COLD SPRING U18 SPARTANS 1

The Apollo/Tech U18 defeated the Spartans U18, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of triples and a double. Charlie Atkinson started on the mound for Apollo/Tech, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Apollo/Tech crew was led on offense by Alex Hausmann, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored at run. Charlie Atkinson went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tom Hoffman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Thomas Otto went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Westphal went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Blake Kilanowski was credited for a RBI and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Brady Blattner threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Clark threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier went 2-for-3 and Joel Sowada went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Thielen was credited with a RBI, Connor Clark went 1-for-3, DJ Kron earned a walk and Brady Schafer had two stolen bases.