Roger Mischke's look at U18 baseball being played in Central Minnesota this summer.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA U18 BASEBALL UPDATE

July 31st

CATHEDRAL CHUTES U18 5 SARTELL SABRES U18

The Chutes U18 defeated the Sabres U18 with seven timely hits and good defense. Nathan Budde started on the mound for the Chutes, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Logan Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Shane Corbett was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice, he earned three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Andrew Weisser and Alex Lenzmeier both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Sam Schneider and Josh Revier both went 1-for-3, Max Henke went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Matt Gohman was hit by a pitch.

The Sabres starting pitcher Tyler Gentile threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Colby Mathiasen threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres were led on offense by Tyler Gentile, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-4 and Merrill went 1-for-3. Nick Greer and Chase Heying both earned a walk and Joe Folsom had a sacrifice.

FOLEY FALCONS U18 7 APOLLO/TECH U18 6

The Falcons U18 defeated the Apollo/Tech U18, they collected five timely hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Falcons Mike Moulzoff threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Alec Dietl, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chuck Hacket had a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch, he was credited with two RBIs. Vince Jurek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Brambrink earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Josh Chmielewski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Mitch Foss and Colby Johnson both earned a walk and Jack Wolfe scored a run.

The Apollo/Tech starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw five innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tom Hoffman threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The offense was led by Hayden Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Alex Hausman went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Reece Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Blake Kilanowski went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Tom Hoffman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4. Charlie Atkinson earned two walks and he scored a run, Andrew Karls and Otto both earned a walk and each scored a run.

NO REPORT ON THE SAUK RAPIDS @ COLD SPRING GAME

ALBANY 8 CHUTES 7

(Monday July 27th)

The Albany U18 team defeated the Chutes U18 backed by seven hits, including a triple and a double and a big four run second inning. The Albany starting pitcher Carter Thelen threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Albany U18 was led on offense by Ethan Navratil, he went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Goebel went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Will Mergen earned a walk, he was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Kalthoff went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Thelen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Robert Schlepper went 1-for-4.

The Chutes starting pitcher Andrew Weisser threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Janzen threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Andrew Weisser, he went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Schneider earned two walks and he was credited with a RBI. Blake Brown earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI and Shane Corbett went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Pelzel went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Caleb Leintz earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Henke had a stolen base.

CATHEDRAL CHUTES 14 COLD SPRING 6

(Tuesday July 28th)

(If anyone has a roster for the Cold Spring 18U team please share, I am not getting any feedback from the coaches) Thank you, Roger

The Chutes U18 defeated the Cold Spring U18, they collected seventeen hits, including a home run and a double. The Chutes put up five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth innings. Jack Pelzel started on the mound for the Chutes, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits and issued five walks. Blake Brown threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Andrew Weisser, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Revier went 4-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Schneider went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Shane Corbett went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Simones went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Isaiah Pesch was credited with a RBI. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Nikhil Gulati went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Luke Ellis went 1-for-2, Drew Schroeder went 1-for-1 and Blake Brown went 1-for-3. Max Henke earned a walk and he scored two runs, and Alex Lenzmeier and Caleb Leintz each scored a run.

The Cold Spring U18 starting pitcher was Fuchs, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch faced one batter and he retired him and Collin Eskew threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cold Spring team was led on offense by DJ Kron, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Spanier went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs. Blattner was credited for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Brett Sowada went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. #14 went 1-for-2 and #21 went 1-for-1. Brady Linn earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Rausch earned a walk, Clark earned a walk and he scored a run and Loesch scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CHUTES 12 MONTICELLO 7

(Wednesday July 29th)

The Chutes U18 team defeated the Monticello U18 team, backed by twelve hits, and a big sixth inning, they put up seven runs. Their starting pitcher Sam Schneider threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Gohman threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the batter that he faced.

The Chutes offense was led by Andrew Weisser, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shane Corbett went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 for a two RBIs and he earned a walk. Andrew Rott went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Logan Simones went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Caleb Leintz earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, John Hawkins earned a walk and Jack Pelzel scored a run.

The Monticello U18 teams starting pitcher was Jackson Pribyl, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Schaffer threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, seven runs and he issued a pair of walks.

They were led on offense by Cal Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Alex Fearing went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Jon Affeldt went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Anderson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Austin Hagemen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Pribyl went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brock Witola went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF GAMES

August 4th

Sartell Sabres @ Apollo/Tech

Sauk Rapids Storm @ Cathedral Chutes

Cold Spring Spartans @ Foley Falcons

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 6:00)

St. Cloud @ Tech/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00)