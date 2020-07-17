Central Minnesota U18 Baseball Update

Dave Overlund

18 UNDER AREA BASEBALL REPORT

While the high school and American Legion baseball seasons were canceled due to the pandemic, some local players are getting work in during the summer. Roger Mischke has all the details.

SARTELL SABRES 6 APOLLO/TECH 3

The 18 Under Sabres defeated the Apollo/Tech 18 in a come from behind effort, after fallowing behind 3-0. Tyler Gentile threw a complete game for the Sabres, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Joe Folsom, he went 2 for 4 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Jarron Walther went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Ambrosier was credited with a RBI with a sacrifice. Carter Hemmesch went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Nick Greer earned a walk, was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile and Jack Greenlun both went 1 for 3 and Kalen Lewis had a sacrifice and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Apollo/Tech was Charlie Atkinson, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Number 24 threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

Their leaders on offense were Spencer Gustin, he went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and Hayden Schmitz went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Tom Hoffman went 1 for 3, Alex Haussmann had a sacrifice and Charlie Atkinson scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CHUTES 7 SAUK RAPIDS STORM 0

The host team the Chutes had a online problem with their Game Changer program. No details of the game are available now, hopefully next Tuesday we can report those.

COLD SPRING SPARTANS 3 FOLEY FALCONS 1

The 18 Under Spartans defeated the 18 Under Falcons in a very good game. There wasn’t any stats given on the Spartans.

The Falcons starting pitcher Ryan Chmielewski threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Mitchel Foss he went 1 for 3 and Preston Owen went 1 for 1. Carter Teff was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Ryan Chmielewski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Colby Johnson earned a walk.

(Wednesday July 15th)

CATHEDRAL CHUTES 5 STMA 2

The 18 Under Chutes defeated the 18 Under STMA, they collected seven hits and played good defense to give their pitchers good support. Jack Pelzel threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Rott threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Gorman he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Luke Ellis went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Isaiah Pesch went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Logan Simones went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Roman Voss went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Max Henke went 1 for 4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Jack Pelzel went 1 for 3. Caleb Leintz earned two walks and he scored a run, Drew Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Rott earned a walk.

No Stats available for the STMA Team

STMA 10 CATHEDRAL CHUTES 4

The STMA 18 Under team defeated the Chutes in game two of their double header. The Chutes starting pitcher Sam Schneider threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Brown threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Josh Revier threw two innings in relief, he gave two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Josh Revier, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Schneider went 1 for 3 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Blake Brown went 1 for 3 and John Hawkins had a stolen base and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS STORM 12 COLD SPRING SPARTANS 11

(Tuesday July 14th)

The the 18 Under Storm defeated the 18 Under Spartans in a wild one 12-11. The Storm collected eleven hits, including three doubles to give the Storm’s starting pitchers good support. Derek Durant started on the mound, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Bokelman threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four walks, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Conner Hemker threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Storm’s offense was led by Nikolas Neeser, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Bokelman went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Conner Hemker went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Riley Weinand went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Krepp went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run Andrew Wollack went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1 for 4 or a RBI and Brady Pesta earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Linn, he went 2 for 4 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Andrew Kron went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Spanier went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Blattner went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Colton Clark went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch. Dylan Rausch went 1 for 4 and Schafer earned a walk and he scored a run.

SCHEDULE TUESDAY JULY 21st

Cathedral Chutes @ Foley Falcons (6:00)

Sartell Sabres @ Sauk Rapids Storm (7:00)

Apollo/Tech @ Cold Spring Spartans (7:00)\

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 5:30)

St. Cloud @ Tech JV/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00)