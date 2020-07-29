Central Minnesota U18 Baseball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA U18 BASEBALL UPDATE

(JULY 29, 2020)

Roger Mischke's look at U18 baseball being played in Central Minnesota this summer.

SARTELL SABRES 6 FOLEY FALCONS 2

The Sabres defeated the Foley Falcons, backed by twelve hits, and a good pitching performance. Chase Heying started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Sabres put up two runs in the 5th and three runs in the 6th inning.

The Sabres offense was led by Jarron Walther, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kalen Lewis went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Ambrosier went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Chase Heying went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base, Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-4 and Nick Greer earned a walk and he scored a run

The Falcons starting pitcher, Ryan Chmieleski threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Alex Dietl, he went 3-for-3 and Vince Jurek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-3 and Logan Thorsten went 1-for-1. Jack Wolfe went 1-for-1, Chuck Hacket earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Chmieleski earned a walk.

APOLLO/TECH 6 SAUK RAPIDS STORM 4 (10 Innings)

The Apollo/Tech 18 Under crew defeated the Storm in a ten inning battle, with two runs in the top of the tenth inning. They did collect thirteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Charlie Atkinson started on the mound for Apollo/Tech, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Karls threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Elian Mezquita threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters he faced.

Their offense was led by Hayden Schmitz, he went 2-for-5 with a home and he scored two runs and Blake Kilanowski went 3-for 5 for three RBIs. Tom Hoffman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Reece Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-6, Noah Westphalia and Gannon Aycock both went 1-for-2. Andrew Karls went 1-for-1, Alex Hausmann earned a walk and Luke Buettcher earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Storm's starting pitcher Conner Hemker, threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Harren threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts

The Storm's offense was led by Brady Pesta, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Noah Jensen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Brandon Bokelman went 2-for-5 and Nic Neeer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Landon Lunser and Evan Mader both went 1-for-5 and each scored a run, Connor Hemker went 1-for-4 and Derek Durant had a stolen base and he scored a run.

No Report on the Cathedral Chutes and the Cold Spring Spartans Game

SCHEDULE OF GAMES

THURSDAY JULY 30th

APOLLO/TECH @ FOLEY FALCONS

SAUK RAPIDS STORM @ COLD SPRING (7:00)

CATHEDRAL CHUTES @ SARTELL SABRES

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 6:00)

St. Cloud @ Tech/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake