Central Minnesota U18 Baseball Report

Roger Mischke's look at U18 baseball being played in Central Minnesota this summer.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA 18U BASEBALL REPORT

July 24th

FOLEY FALCONS 4 SAUK RAPIDS STORM 0

The 18U Falcons defeated the 18U Storm, backed by eleven hits, including a double and a triple and good defense. Mike Moulzoff started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Alec Dietl threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Mitchel Foss, he went 2 for 3 for two big RBI’s. Alec Dietl went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and Vince Jurek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Chuck Hacket went 3 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Alex Barthelemy went 1 for 1 with a double. Carter Teff went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Ryan Chmielewski went 1 for 4. Logan Thorsten and Tyler Brambink both went 1 for 2 and Preston Owen had a sacrifice.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Landon Lanser threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Conner Hemker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The were led on offense by Derek Durant, Noah Jensen, Landon Lunser and Nik Neeser all went 1 for 2. Conner Hemker went 1 for 3 and Andrew Wollack had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING SPARTANS 5 SARTELL SABRES 0

The 18U Spartans defeated the 18U Sabres, backed by five hits and a big first inning, they put up three runs. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Brady Blattner, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. #4 threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Dean Kron, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Jack Spanier went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run, Brady Blattner earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Loesch had a sacrifice.

The Sabres Tyler Gentile started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Dylan Gerdes, he went 2 for 4 and Nick Greer went 1 for 4. Jarron Walther went 1 for 3, Tyler Gentile earned a pair of walks and a stolen base and Merrill earned a walk.

TUESDAY JULY 21st Results

APOLLO/TECH 19 COLD SPRING SPARTANS 0 (5 INNINGS)

The Apollo/Tech U18 defeated the Spartans, backed by twenty-one hits, including three doubles and a triple. They put up thirteen runs in the second inning to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Elian Mezquita started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered three hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Apollo/Tech offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 4 for 5 with a home run and a triple for four RBI’s and he scored four runs. Sam Holthaus went 4 for 5 with a home run and two doubles for three RBI’s. Luke Beottcher went 3 for 4 for five RBI’s and he scored two runs and Hayden Schultz went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Spencer Gustin went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Charlie Aitkinson went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blake Kilanowski went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Andrew Karls went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Haussmann went 2 for 5 and he scored two runs.

SCHEDULE FOR JULY 28TH

APOLLO/TECH @ SAUK RAPIDS STORM

SARTELL SABRES @ FOLEY FALCONS

CATHEDRAL CHUTES @ COLD SPRING SPARTANS

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 6:00

St. Cloud @ Tech/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00)