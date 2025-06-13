Central Minnesota was well represented at this week's boys and girls State Track and Field meet at St. Michael-Albertville. Cathedral's 4x200 girls relay team captured a state title, Margaret Duffy of St. John's took first in the 3200 meter run, Jake Leuer of Big Lake earned state title in the 800 and 1600 meter runs, and Carter Reckelberg of Becker took first in the 200 meter run and long jump.

Here are the results:

Class A

Girls 4x800 - Cathedral finished 8th (Katelyn Waldoch, Lilly Jamison, Emma Jamison and Cecilia Jamison) St. John's Prep 10th (Louise Ruzanic, Sofia Pauly, Claudia Ruzanic, and Margaret Duffy)

Boys 100M Hurdles - Holdingford's Gavin Sales - 6th

Girls 100M - Cathedral's Erika Salaski - 4th

Girls 4x200M relay - Cathedral - 1st (new class record) (Amelia Newiger, Aubrey Lesnau, Julie Vega, and Erika Salaski) Maple Lake 5th (Reese Hartkopf, Avery Lee, Sydney Breimon, and Alex Kiebel)

Boys 4x200M relay - Sauk Centre - 8th (Alex Helgeson, Matthew Zenzen, Adam Neubert, and David Gilmore)

Girls 3200M - St. John's Prep 1st Margaret Duffy

Girls 1600M - Royalton - 6th Chloe Reedy

Boys 1600M - Sauk Centre - 5th Logan Weihoff, Eden Valley-Watkins - 9th Henry Lemke

Girls 4x100M relay - Litchfield - 5th (Samantha Turck, Josy Turck, Eden Harless, and Josie Bjorkman)

Boys 4x100 relay - Sauk Centre - 4th (Jeric Schloegl, Adam Neubert, David Gilmore, and Alex Helgeson)

Girls 400M - Eden Valley-Watkins 3rd Hope Kuechle, Cathedral 5th Aubrey Lesnau, Cathedral 9th Julia Vega

Boys 400M - Holdingford 7th Dawson Hofer

Girls 300Mh - Holdingford 7th Rilee Breth

Girls 800M - Cathedral 7th Katherine Reuter

Girls 200M - Cathedral 7th Erika Salaski

Boys 200M - Sauk Centre 7th Jeric Schloegl

Girls 4x400M - Holdingford 5th (Brenna Konsor, Carly Mitchell, Maggie Gross, and Riley Breth) - Eden Valley-Watkins 7th (Cambel Hesse, Alayna Haag, Jocelyn Zoller, and Hope Kuechle)

Boys 4x400M - Holdingford 3rd (Garrett Frink, Grant Kattenmaker, Carter Gross, and Dawson Hofer) - Sauk Centre 5th (Gabe Ritter, Matthew Zenzen, Zaron Olmschenk, and Logan Weihoff)

Girls Pole Vault - Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball 6th Ellie Becker, Melrose 10th Josie Eveslage

Boys Long Jump - Melrose 25th Kendall Jaenicke

Girls Triple Jump - Eden Valley-Watkins 10th Miley Kuechle

Boys Discus - Holdingford 8th Sam Ruprecht, Sauk Centre 19th Lucas Ahrens

Girls Shot Put - Cathedral 12th Abigail Hughes

Margaret Duffy (photo courtesy of Clare Duffy) Margaret Duffy (photo courtesy of Clare Duffy) loading...

Class AA

Girls 4x800 - Becker 7th (Katelyn Brower, Adele Changamire, Sydnee Bull, Andersyn Changamire, ROCORI 12th (Grace Reiter, Bella Stang, Scarlett Hauge, Izzy Kraemer)

Boys 4x800 - Becker 6th (Evan Hubbard, Parker Spindler, Brandt Hemmelgarn and Tanner Felton)

Girls 100mh - Becker 7th Kailey Thompson

Boys 110mh - Becker 6th Owen Angel

Girls 100m - ROCORI 6th Kate Van Erp

Girls 100m wheelchair - Tech 2nd LiYun Nelson

Boys 100M - Becker 2nd Carter Reckelberg

Boys 4x200 - Becker 2nd (Tarver Schendzielos, Isiah Boyer, Owen Angell, Carter Reckelberg) - Tech 6th (Owen Demars, Batuo Teboh, Isaac Guarin, Lukas Terway)

Girls 1600m - Annandale 16th Sonja Millner

Boys 1600m - Big Lake 1st Jake Leuer, Annandale 3rd Salvador Wirth

Girls 4x100m - ROCORI 3rd (Sophia Hennen, Emelia Terwey, Chelsea Willenbring and Kate Van Erp)

Girls 800m - ROCORI 8th Izzy Kraemer

Boys 800m - Big Lake 1st Jake Leuer

Girls 200m wheelchair - Tech 2nd LiYun Nelson

Boys 200m - Becker 1st Carter Reckelberg

Boys High Jump - Albany 7th Keegan Eibensteiner

Girls Pole Vault - Milaca 1st Taylor Bockoven, Becker 22nd Sophia Otto

Boys Long Jump - Becker 1st Carter Reckelberg, Big Lake 11th Abe Nebo, ROCORI 17th Grant Tylutki, Tech 24th Batuo Teboh, Becker 25th Tarver Schendzielos, Apollo 29th Ethan Kuntsleben

Girls Triple Jump - ROCORI 4th Kate Van Erp

Boys Discus - Annandale 11th Nathan Klatt

Girls Shot Put - ROCORI 3rd Brianna Schneider, Becker 15th Ella Tschida, ROCORI 17th Quinn Hodgins, Foley 19th Clara Foss

Girls Shot Put wheelchair - Big Lake 1st Tayler Gassman, Tech 3rd LiYun Nelson

Class AAA

Boys 4x100 - Sauk Rapids-Rice 8th (Owen Symanietz, Luke Loidolt, Connor Winkelman, and Evan Hardy)

Girls 400m - Sartell-St. Stephen 5th Zoe Lain

Boys High Jump - Sauk Rapids-Rice 7th Spencer Ackerman

Girls Triple Jump - Sartell-St. Stephen 17th Alexis Mentzer

Boys Discus - Sartell-St. Stephen 5th Olaoluwa Adetunji