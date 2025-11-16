Central Minnesota swimmers took home some hardware in the State Swimming/Diving meet at the University of Minnesota Saturday. Kate Walz of Sauk Rapids-Rice earned a state championship in the 100 breaststroke and Izzy Westling of St. John's Prep captured a state championship in the 100 freestyle and she earned a 2nd place finish in the 200 IM.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Julia Wallace) Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Julia Wallace) loading...

Class A 200 medley relay: Sauk Rapids-Rice finished 3rd. The 4 from the Storm were Ally Lucas, Kate Walz, Madison Miller, Mya Miller. ROCORI finished tied for 4th; (Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Outhwaite, Andi Diercks, Jayda Larson) Tech finished 6th; (Maren Nelson, Aliina Gustin, Anja Gustin, Maggie Cole); Sartell finished 8th (McKenna Searcy, Marni Koosman, Addison St. Sauver, Kaylee Meester)

Tech Girls Swimming/Diving 2025 (photo courtesy of Jennifer Drakkar) Tech Girls Swimming/Diving 2025 (photo courtesy of Jennifer Drakkar) loading...

Class A 200 Free Final: Grace Mork (Becker) - 8th; Maggie Cole (Tech) 10th

Class A 200 IM Final: Izzy Westling (St. John's Prep/Apollo/Cathedral) - 2nd, Kate Walz (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 5th; Izza Mork (Becker) 8th; Aliina Gustin (Tech) 10th

Class A 50 Freestyle; Chelsea Willenbring (ROCORI) 7th

Class A 1-Meter Diving: Maggie Graning (Becker) 5th, Taylor Bockoven (Milaca) 7th, Esme Grabinski (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 9th, Brenna Gruber (Tech) 10th, Kiera Florek (Tech) 13th,

Class A 100 Freestyle: Izzy Westling (St. John's Prep-Apollo-Cathedral) 1st;

Class A 500 Freestyle: Grace Mork (Becker) 2nd, Maggie Cole (Tech) 8th

Class A 200 Free Relay: Foley 4th (Braelyn Rudolph, Liz Thorsten, Sydney Hanks, Claire Kilgard); Sauk Rapids-Rice 7th (Ava Erdmann, Ally Lucas, Kate Walz, Mya Miller)

Class A 100 Backstroke: Brooke Ruoff (Melrose) 5th, Chelsea Willenbring (ROCORI) 7th

Class A 100 Breaststroke: Kate Walz (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 1st, Izza Mork (Becker) 5th, Aliina Gustin (Tech) 7th