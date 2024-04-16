Central Minnesota High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SATURDAY APRIL 13TH

PRINCETON TIGERS 6 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 5

The Tigers were actually out hit by the Storm, but eight walks aided them. The starting pitcher for the Tigers was Nolan Peters, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Will Peterson threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up two hits one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Tyler Peters, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit twice by a pitch. Lukas Olson went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Niko Bratulich earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Eli Gibbs was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lane Olson earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Eli Chrispher earned two walks and he scored a run, Will Peterson earned a walk and Nolan Peters was hit by a pitch..

The starting pitcher for the Storm was Ethan Swanson, he threw five innings, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mason Fincher threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Ethan Mader, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Shea Koster went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons earned a walk. Logan Bauer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Swanson earned a walk. Vincent Murn went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Rothstein was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run.

DASSEL-COKATO CHARGERS 10, MAPLE LAKE IRISH 7

The Chargers starting pitcher was Jayce Olthoff, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts to earn the win. Ryan Raisamen threw one inning, he gave up four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jaden McKinley threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. The Chargers were aided by seven walks and seven big runs they put up in the fifth inning.

The Chargers offense was led by Isaac Salmen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaeden McKinley went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Massingham went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Yanke went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Wyatt Abfalter had two walks, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Ryan Raisanen went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, Kaleb Lang and Jayce Olthoff both had a walk and each scored a run. Garrett Kelly was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and scored a run.

The Irish were out hit by the Irish six to five, this included two doubles, a triple and a home run. The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Danny Reilley went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Jackson Clapp went 1-for-2. Joey Sendreau had two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Wyatt Breimon had three walks, Gabe Jorgens had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Nick Josh had a walk and he scored a run.

MONDAY APRIL 15th

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5 ROCORI SPARTANS 4

The Sabres out hit their rivals the Spartans eight to five, including six players collecting hits. The Sabres played very good defense, although the Spartans did put up two runs in the seventh and left the game tieing run a third base. The Sabres starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits two runs, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Will Thompson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Schroeas threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Brenden Boesen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Carter Stutsman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4 and Austin Lahr earned a walk. Brad Thompson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Olmscheid threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout and Kaden Rausch threw the last inning in relief.

The Spartans offense was led by Kaden Rausch, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base. Jack Boos went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-3, Max Fredin and Noah Olmscheid both earned a walk and scored a run, Caiden Braun had a stolen base and Gavin Hahn scored a run.

St. CLOUD CRUSH 1 BRAINERD WARRIORS 0

The Crush was out hit by their rivals the Warriors four to two, but good defense and a very good pitching sealed the win. Kayden Mork threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeoutsd to earn the win. Parker Schultz threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the save.

The Crush offense was led by Parker Schultz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Kayden Mork earned a pair of walks, Drew Lieser earned a walk, Ben Schmitt had a stolen base and NoahTheis had a stolen base and he scored the game only run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Keaton Lingenfelter, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Brannon Amundson, he went 2-for-3 and Cooper Schenk went 1-for-3. Maverick Badeaux went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Eli Holtz earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Braxton Tauges and Eli Tautges both earned a walk, Isaac Vanek had a stolen base and hit, Asher Boyle was hit by pitch.

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 4

The Bulldogs were out hit by their rivals the Cardinals, nine to seven, but the Bulldogs got some very timely hits and some key defensive plays. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josh Groskreutz, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reid McCalla closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kellen Graning went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Isaac Daluge went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Ottermalter went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jase Tobako went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Guck went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Reid McCalla and Sawyer Anderson both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Chris Garner, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Chester Bergman threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts and Nate Green threw the final inning in relief.

The Cardinals offense was led by Colby Dirks, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tyson Sanderson went 1-for-4. Connor Lampi and Tommy Halverson both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Luke Lindquist went 1-for-4, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Green went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyson Sanderson went 1-for-4, Cameron Engen went 1-for-3, Dean Holm went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Keagan Grube was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Olson had a walk.

St. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 7 MORA MUSTANGS 5

The Crusaders out hit their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs ten to five including a pair of big doubles and seven collecting hits. The starting pitcher for the Crusaders was Cade Simons. He threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Dolan closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Caden Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Jacob Oliver went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Hamak went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cade Simons went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Bigaruette went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 1-for-4 and Jameson Penticuff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Nathan Nelson, threw six innings. He gave up ten hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Mustang offense was led by Nathan Nelson, he went 2-for4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Szoka Owen had a walk, was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Gmahl went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Owen Line was credited for a RBI. Brock Folkema went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Karson Mackendanz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and Alex Warren had a pair of walks. Mason Nelson was hit by a pitch twice, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 5

The Huskies out hit three Granite Ridge Conference rivals eleven to seven, including a home run and four doubles. The Huskies starting pitcher was Owen Sunderman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Bennett Hylla threw one inning to close it out, he gave up five hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Bennett Hylla, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Keenan Dingman went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Owen Carlson was credited for two RBIs. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Merdan went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a trio of runs. Owen Sunderman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Zach Birr went 1-for-1.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Joey Welinski, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits five runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw four innings he gave up nine hits and four runs.

The Flyers offense was led by Alex Thoma and Carter Oothoudt, both went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Izaak Kalis went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Charlie Smieja scored a run. Jacob Dahlberg went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Aniby Floof scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Gwost scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 3 PEQOUT LAKES PATRIOTS 2

The Pioneers was out hit by the Patriots four to three, but the Pioneers was aided by five walks. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Chase Becker threw the final inning to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Kaden Kruschek, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Max Barclay earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Reese Young earned walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-3 and Chase Becker earned a walk. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-1, Kyle Winscher scored a run and Joey Stuckmayer had a sacrifice bunt.

The Patriots starting pitcher was Clay Erickson, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks. Owen Krueger threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Their offense was led by Clay Erickson, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Kyle Kotzaska was credited for a RBI. Connor Quale went 1-for-4, Colton McGuire and B. Spiczka both earned a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 0

The Huskers were out hit eight to five by the Irish, but they pulled out a big win. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Connor Breth, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Dierks Opatz, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Jaxon Bartkowicz earned a walk. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-3.

The Irish starting pitcher was Danny Reilley, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 3-for-3 with a double. Nick Josh and Gabe Jorgens both went 1-for-3. Andrew Marquette went 2-for-3 with a double and Jackson Clapp went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 12 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2

The Bulldogs out hit the Eagles fourteen to three, including a triple and three doubles. The Bulldogs put up five big runs in the fifth inning to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Esau Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josiah Utsch, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a pair of doubles for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Isaac Lieser went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Brayden Vanderbeek earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Reed Johnson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, and Brayden Pung and Brandon Carlson both had a stolen base.

The Eagles starting pitcher Lane Harff threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Carson Schmaltz threw one inning, he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Geislinger was credited for two RBIs and Landon Neiman was hit by a pitch. Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3.

BBE JAGUARS 4 ACGC FALCONS 2

The Jaguars out hit their Central MN. Conference rivals the Falcons seven to four and they were aided by five walks and a big triple and a double. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Illies, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, he issued five walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Muelller went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Illies went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Brett DeRoo earned a walk. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Paulson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jordan Herickhoff and Kade DeRoo both earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Rowan Molinaro threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Tucker Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Regan Elton went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaiah Renne went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and Brody Straumann earned a pair of walks.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 9 PILLAGER HUSKIES 0

The Cubs out hit the Huskie nine to three, including five doubles, they put up eight runs in the first inning. Starting pitcher was Arnold, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryan Knaus threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Clay Faber, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryan Knaus went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Serbus went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ronnie Arnold went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Hank Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Anderson earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Danelke earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Tate Winter earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Derek Hoglin, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs and two walks. Lucas Hoglin threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run and ten walks. Their offense was led by Eli Miller, Grant Grimsley and Elliot Imdieke all went 1-for-3. Cowan Cremers had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, TJ Swanberg was hit by a pitch, Kaden Imdieke and Lucas Hoglin both had a walk.