Cathedral’s Jack Smith Listed Among NHL’s Top Prospects

Cathedral hockey senior forward Jack Smith was ranked #169 among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting rankings that were released Wednesday. Smith helped the Crusaders to a third place finish at this year's Class A boys hockey tournament.

Smith, who decided to return to Cathedral for his senior season as opposed to playing junior hockey, charted 51 points in just 17 games with the Crusaders this past season.

The NHL Draft is currently scheduled for June 26th and 27th.