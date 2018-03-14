Cathedral/Melrose Rematch Tonight

Cathedral and Melrose meet tonight in the 2nd of two Section 6-AA semifinal games at St. John's University at 8pm. Pine City plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 5:30 in the other semifinal.

Melrose is seeded 2nd in the section while Cathedral is seeded 3rd. Melrose won the first meeting 87-86 in overtime in Melrose January 29. The Crusaders downed Melrose in the section final last season at Halenbeck Hall to advance to the Class AA state tournament.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, 1390 Sports)

Cathedral is 23-5 while Melrose is 26-2. The Crusaders are led by seniors Michael Schaefer and Mitchell Plombon. Schaefer will play college basketball at Augustana while Plombon has signed on to play at Winona State.

The winner of tonight's game is the favorite to win the section with top seeded Annandale already eliminated.