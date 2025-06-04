Cathedral Softball Advances At State Tournament

The Cathedral Crusaders took down the Spectrum Sting 4-2 Wednesday afternoon in a Class AA softball state tournament quarterfinal in Mankato.

Each team scored a run in the first inning. Spectrum's run came in the top of the frame on a throwing error before Cathedral tied the game at one with a Kyah Koenig double that scored Sadie Meyer.

Koenig knocked in another run for the Crusaders when her third inning single scored Tayla Vought and gave Cathedral a 2-1 lead.

The Sting tied the game when Willow Reznicek homered in the top of the fourth inning, but again Cathedral answered quickly with Vought and Koenig RBI singles in the fifth for a 4-2 CHS lead.

Keira Alexander pitched seven innings for Cathedral in the win, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out three.

Cathedral will play against top-seeded Randolph in the semifinals Wednesday night in Mankato. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m..