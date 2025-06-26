The Cathedral Class 2-A State Championship softball team and the 4x200 State Championship girls relay team were recognized during the Minnesota Twins' Parade of Champions at the Twins/Mariners game at Target Field Wednesday night.

Cathedral Softball 2025 (photo courtesy of Todd Dingmann)

Cathedral softball captured the Class 2-A State title Friday June 6 with a 7-2 win over Hawley in the State Championship game.

Cathedral Girls Track and Field (photo courtesy of Amy Rolph )

Cathedral runners Amelia Newiger, Aubrey Lesnau, Julie Vega, and Erika Salaski captured the Class A girls 4x200 relay title at the State Track and Field meet earlier this month.