Cathedral Girls Cruise In Playoff Opener

The Cathedral girls basketball team cruised past Mora 59-28 in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs Thursday night. The Crusaders are now 18-9 overall this season.

Megan Voit led Cathedral with 18 points, while Celine Schoenecker added 11 points and ten rebounds and Meg Januschka scored ten points. The Crusaders emptied the bench, with all 18 rostered players seeing time on the floor.

Cathedral will take on Pine City at 5 p.m. Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.