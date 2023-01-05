Cathedral Getting Creative With Moving Snow

The 13+ inches of snow that fell in St. Cloud this week forced many people to adjust and that includes the folks at Cathedral High School. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He says north of the north gym snow gets pushed further down the hill by using a bucket that pushes snow into what they call the "pit".

Get our free mobile app

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Jim Weber is in his 2nd year as Cathedral Facilities Director. Keenan says Weber is finding creative ways to move the snow away from parking lots and sidewalks around the school. Cathedral also possesses a parking lot about a block and a half east of their campus that was gifted to them years ago. Keenan says it is just to the north of the downtown across from the railroad tracks. He says this lot isn't fully utilized so in years past they hauled snow and placed it into half of that parking lot.

Cathedral was supposed to have an open house for incoming new students tonight but because of the snowy weather the last couple of days they have postponed that event. Keenan says it will likely happen the week of February 2nd which is Catholic Schools week.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan it is available below.