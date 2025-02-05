Cathedral Adding to Its Athletic Hall of Fame

Cathedral is inducting 6 new members into the Cathedral High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place Friday February 7. The Athletic Hall of Fame was founded in 1990, there are 65 members including this class.

They will be honored at a luncheon at school this Friday, speak to the student body in an assembly, and then formally inducted into the Hall of Fame at halftime of the Girls Basketball game vs. Foley on Friday evening.

The bios are below:

Dr. Bernard “Brownie” Williams ‘73 - 4-yr baseball letter winner, two professional tryouts as pitcher with KC and Bal; 3-yr football letter winner; hockey captain & led team in scoring, SC Times - "Best Player to ever put on a pair of breezers in St. Cloud's history" (1973). A successful chiropractor and business man in the area, Brownie passed away in 2019. Theresa Spiering ‘79 - First Cathedral Athlete to qualify for MSHSL State Track and Field Meet (1600). On Cathedral All time Track and Field list in 200, 400, 1600, LJ, HJ, Discus. In Basketball: 77, 78 all conference. 78, 79 all metro. Tennis: 4th at state tournament '78. Her father, Richard Spiering ‘43, was inducted into the Cathedral Hall of Fame in 1990 in the inaugural class. Theresa resides in Florida and is a Field Safety Manager for Landstar Transportation Emily Coborn Wright ‘04 - Won State Championship in Long Jump and 4 x 100 relay in 2003. In 2002, 3rd in state in the 100m hurdles. In 2004, 8th place 4x200m relay; 2nd place 4x100m relay Also starred in Basketball and Cross-Country. Emily is a Business Leader for Coborn’s, Inc. Steve Feddema ‘81 - Contributor - Steve has served the Cathedral Boys’ Basketball team since he was in high school - doing the scorebook and stats for the team in some form for over 45 years - still doing it today. He watches game film after each game to do the stats. Steve also kept the book and stats for the baseball team in high school. Many CHS coaches have relied on Steve’s insights and analysis of stats. “Feds” is loved by generations of Cathedral basketball players, families, and fans. Ron and Jane Brown - Contributors - Ron has coached hockey at Cathedral for 43 years and Jane has been the team mom nearly the entire time. They hosted “Brownie Dinners” for the team each year at their home, Jane has been the team videographer for 30 years, was a member of the first parent council at Cathedral in 1982 when their children started at Cathedral, and has maintained bulletin boards and outside flowers at Cathedral for many years. Ron and Jane also welcomed many international students into their home over the years. Ron and Jane have been coach, mom, dad, and grandparents to generations of Crusaders.