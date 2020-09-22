Cathedral AD Emmett Keenan On Return Of Fall Sports [PODCAST]

The Minnesota State High School League reversed course from an August decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season until spring and instead will allow sports to resume September 28th.

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to talk about how quickly he will have to work to get everything scheduled, what the reaction of athlete's parents at the school has been to the news, the difficult choice ahead for volleyball and football athletes who went out for other sports this fall, a potential official shortage and more.

