Cathedral AD Emmett Keenan On MSHSL Plan For Fall Sports [PODCAST]

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Wednesday to talk about the Minnesota State High School League's plan for fall sports.

Keenan discusses his thoughts on the plan, his message for Cathedral's athletes, challenges he will personally face in scheduling games and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.

https://stcloudpodcasts.ftp.townsquaredigital.com/Podcasts/Emmett%20Keenan.mp3