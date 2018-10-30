Canucks Top Wild Monday

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Monday night in Western Canada. The loss drops Minnesota to 6-3-2 on the season.

Markus Granlund started the scoring for the Canucks at 7:17 of the first period, but Minnesota's Jordan Greenway responded to tie the game just :35 later with a goal that was assisted by Jared Spurgeon and Charlie Coyle.

Vancouver charted a pair of goals in the early stages of the second period to take a 3-1 lead before Ryan Suter's power play goal at 14:37 made it a one-goal game.

However, the Canucks pulled away with a pair of goals in the third period to secure the win.

Minnesota will play at Edmonton Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.