Bucks Remain Undefeated With Win Over Rox Monday

The Waterloo Bucks beat the Rox 6-3 Monday night to improve to 7-0 on the season. St. Cloud falls to 4-2 with the loss.

The Rox jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an Austin Athmann groundout scoring Jake Farr, and Lee Miller singling home Michael Strem.

However, the Bucks responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead off of St. Cloud starter Zach Pop. Pop finished the game in the fourth inning after allowing six runs on two hits and four walks.

The Rox play at Waterloo again Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 on AM 1390 The Fan, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05.