Bruins Shut Out Road-Weary Wild

The Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 Tuesday night at TD Garden. The Wild is now 21-18-3 on the season after the loss, which also snapped a three-game winning streak.

The Bruins charted three goals in the first period, with Danton Heinen, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk all finding the back of the net against Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock.

Patrice Bergeron put the game on ice with a goal at 6:24 of the second period.

The Wild will host the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.