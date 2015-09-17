Bradley Roby returned a Jamaal Charles fumble 21 yards for a touchdown with 27 seconds left and the Denver Broncos continued their dominance of the Chiefs with a 31-24 win in Kansas City on Thursday night.

Knile Davis had given the Chiefs a 24-17 lead on an 8-yard touchdown run with 2:27 to play, but Broncos QB Peyton Manning led a game-tying drive that culminated with a TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders just seconds before Roby returned Charles' second fumble of the game for the winning score.

Manning threw for 256 yards, three touchdowns and a first-half interception that was returned 55 yards for a score by KC’s Marcus Peters. With a 10-yard pass to Sanders in the third quarter, Manning became the second quarterback in NFL history to accumulate 70,000 career passing yards. He now trails only Brett Favre's record 71,838 yards.

Sanders caught eight passes for 87 yards and two scores as Denver (2-0) won its seventh straight game over Kansas City (1-1).

Charles carried 21 times for 125 yards, a touchdown and the two costly fumbles. The Chiefs had five turnovers in the game, including two interceptions by Alex Smith who threw for just 191 yards and was sacked four times.