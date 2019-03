The Twins lost 2-0 in Milwaukee to the Brewers Tuesday afternoon. Junior Guerra and 2 relievers combined on the 2-hit shutout.

Jake Odorizzi allowed 4 hits and 2 earned runs in 5 innings to take the loss and drop to 3-6. Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario each had 1 hit for Minnesota.

The Twins have now lost 5 games in a row and fall to 35-47. The Twins play at Milwaukee again today at 3:10 p.m pregame on WJON at 2 :30. Jose Berrios will start on the mound for the Twins.