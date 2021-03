The Brett Larson Show airs Monday nights at 6 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM. The SCSU men's hockey coach recaps the past weekend and previews the upcoming matchups.

The Huskies finished the regular season with a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota-Duluth to finish the NCHC schedule in second place. SCSU will take on Colorado College Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the NCHC Tournament.