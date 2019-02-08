Breakaways Alpine Skiing Headed To State

The St. Cloud Breakaways boys alpine ski team is heading to the state tournament for the first time as a co-op after placing second at the Section 7A championships Thursday at Afton Alps.

Tech's Ben Nelson led the Breakaways with a sixth place finish, with Cathedral's Austin Stolt (12th) and Louie Stuck (16th) also finishing inside the top 20.

Ben Nelson -Tech 6th

Austin Stolt-Cathedral 12th

Louie Stuck-Cathedral 16th

Jake Wimmer-Rocori 24th

Noah Steil-Cathedral 28th

Grant Mueffelman-Rocori 38th

The Breakaway girls team finished in seventh place and did not qualify for the state tourney.

Abby wright -South/Tech 22nd

Erin Hobday-Tech 24th

Elizabeth Weitzel- Apollo 42nd

Ashley Stolt-Cathedral 50th

Haylee Major-Rocori 69th

Ella Dols-Rocori 79th