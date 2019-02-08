Breakaways Alpine Skiing Headed To State
The St. Cloud Breakaways boys alpine ski team is heading to the state tournament for the first time as a co-op after placing second at the Section 7A championships Thursday at Afton Alps.
Tech's Ben Nelson led the Breakaways with a sixth place finish, with Cathedral's Austin Stolt (12th) and Louie Stuck (16th) also finishing inside the top 20.
Ben Nelson -Tech 6th
Austin Stolt-Cathedral 12th
Louie Stuck-Cathedral 16th
Jake Wimmer-Rocori 24th
Noah Steil-Cathedral 28th
Grant Mueffelman-Rocori 38th
The Breakaway girls team finished in seventh place and did not qualify for the state tourney.
Abby wright -South/Tech 22nd
Erin Hobday-Tech 24th
Elizabeth Weitzel- Apollo 42nd
Ashley Stolt-Cathedral 50th
Haylee Major-Rocori 69th
Ella Dols-Rocori 79th