Pairings for the upcoming Minnesota State High School League boys and girls soccer state tournaments were recently announced. Sartell and Cathedral are each sending their boys and girls teams to state this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral (17-2) earned the #3 seed in Class A and will play against St. Paul Academy and Summit School on Thursday at Spring Lake Park High School. The Crusaders and Spartans met in late September for a regular season contest, with Cathedral emerging as 1-0 winners.

The Crusaders and Spartans are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The other half of the bracket sees #2 Watertown-Mayer matching up with La Crescent-Hokah at 5:30 on Tuesday in Farmington. The winners will meet on Wednesday, October 29th at US Bank Stadium.

#1 Providence Academy will play against Albert Lea on Tuesday at Farmington and #4 Esko will take on #5 St. Croix Preparatory Academy on Wednesday in White Bear Lake.

In Class AA, the Sartell Sabres (13-5) were selected as a random draw to face #2 seed Blake (14-0-4). The Sabres and Bears will play on Wednesday night at 5:30 at Monticello High School.

The other half of the bracket matches up #3 seed Academy of Holy Angels and St. Francis, with the winners meeting on Wednesday, October 29th at US Bank Stadium.

Elsewhere in Class AA, #1 Mahtomedi will play against Grand Rapids on Tuesday at Forest Lake, while #4 Mankato East will play against #5 Byron on Tuesday in Shakopee.

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral's Jacob Oliver was named Mr. Soccer for Class A on Saturday. Oliver set the single season goals record, as well as the career goals and points records during the section playoffs.

Oliver's Crusaders (17-1-1) are the #3 seed in the upcoming Class A state tournament and will play against Cristo Rey Jesuit on Thursday at Spring Lake Park High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m..

The other half of the Class A bracket sees #2 Stewartville scheduled to take on Mounds Park Academy on Wednesday in Farmington. The winners will meet on Tuesday, October 28th at US Bank Stadium.

Elsewhere in Class A, #1 Academy of Holy Angels will take on Tri-City United on Tuesday in Shakopee, while #4 Southwest Christian is set to play against #5 Duluth Marshall on Thursday in Forest Lake.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer (photo - Bruce Thompson) Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer (photo - Bruce Thompson) loading...

In Class AA, the Sartell Sabres (12-6-1) earned the #5 seed and will play against #4 Northfield on Wednesday, October 22nd at Monticello High School.

The other half of the bracket sees #1 Blake against Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday in White Bear Lake. The winners will meet on Tuesday, October 28th at US Bank Stadium.

Elsewhere in Class AA, #2 Simley is slated to face Delano on Thursday in Monticello and #3 New Ulm will take on St. Paul Como Park on Wednesday in Farmington.